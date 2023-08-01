Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited secures a Rs 20.25 crore order

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1: Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited, specializes in the manufacturing, exporting, and supply of Discharge & Collecting Electrodes, as well as internal parts and spares for Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) Received an order for collecting and discharging electrodes.

Speaking on the occasion Madhusudan Goenka, Managing Director - Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited said, “We are thrilled to receive a Rs 20.25 crore order for discharging and Collecting Electrodes. This reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Grateful to our team for their dedication in supporting our ongoing success and growth in the industry.”

Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited is a renowned manufacturer, exporter, and supplier specializing in Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) internals and discharge & collecting electrodes. The Company's area of competence is providing specialized ESP electrical control systems that make use of cutting-edge technology to significantly reduce outlet emissions. Strive to offer effective and sustainable air pollution management solutions, with a constant focus on quality and innovation. The commitment of company extends beyond production, with a strong focus on providing outstanding after-sales support to its extensive domestic and international network. This dedication plays a crucial role in contributing to a greener and cleaner world for generations to come.

