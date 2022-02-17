AURO school of hospitality empowers more than 30 students through International Internship Opportunities

AURO School of Hospitality Management, a school of AURO University, which is one of the top Global Premier Universities in Gujarat, has announced its International internship programme for 2022.

A zealous batch of more than 30 students from AURO School of Hospitality Management have travelled to the United States for their International Internship program. The institute offers international internships every year to their third-year students as a part of their curriculum. This is the most essential period of their educational program, where the students sharpen their abilities, get relational, physical and intellectual taking in, and really change from crude assistants to experts.

The internship involves on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student's education, experience, and interests. More than 150 students have travelled to another country for internships from School of Hospitality up until this point.

Jane Brophy, VP Operations of AURO Hotels, USA says "We look forward to having the dynamic set of interns from AURO School of Hospitality Management each year. The students, well equipped with theoretical and practical knowledge learnt in their school, are eager to put it to practise during their internships. They go back as professionals, with clearer prospective on their further choice of work in the industry".

The internship program is designed in a way that helps the students acclimatize to the nuances of the industry and help them on board with the greatest brands in the business. The students will work across various branches of a hotel including Front Office, Housekeeping, Food Creation, and Food and Beverage Servicing.

Arusha Relan, Founder- Let's whisk comments, "My internships in two different countries- New Zealand and USA have helped me broaden my vision and understanding of the industry. As students of AURO University, we enjoyed a great advantage by getting opportunities to work in all the operational departments which helped us understand the nuances of the business."

The internships are fundamentally in the USA and France and the students are paid a stipend ranging from roughly 1 to 1.5 lacs INR with other extra advantages. "The cherry on the cake was that these were paid internships which helped us to stay financially independent. The take-aways from this experience have helped me greatly when I founded by own venture in Bakery and Patisserie."

Dhviti Desai (Cohort 2016) BSc. Hospitality Management student says, "AURO University has been an institution that actually gives you opportunities to go international and explore yourself when it comes to building a better future. Opportunities have always been offered to its students to fly across to countries like the United States to go and learn more about the industry. The students have been taught to work across all departments of the hotel which helps them to find their best-suited career option for their future. It definitely is an experience in itself which is a life-changing opportunity to seize at such a young age."

AURO University is inspired by the vision and teachings of Sri Aurobindo Ghosh and The Mother. It was established in the year 2011 and is grounded in value-based education and imparts integral learning and leadership.

The AURO University campus provides dynamic, energetic and progressive learning for students and inspires students to discover themselves and to reach their highest potential. The university aims to provide quality education by involving students and scholars in a learning environment that organizes lectures, seminars, and workshops with industry experts.

AURO School of Hospitality Management provides its students with high-end training and industry exposure at the on-campus 5-star hotel 'Courtyard by Marriott Surat'. With 100% placement assistance provided, it offers the students an opportunity of build a career with a global reach, the right skills, and a high-end lifestyle. The curriculum is dynamic, practical and is constantly revised to keep up with industry requirements.

