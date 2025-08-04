Aurobindo Pharma’s Q1 net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 824 crore

Mumbai, Aug 4 Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Monday reported a 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 824.2 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, compared to Rs 918.2 crore in the same period the previous year (Q1 FY25).

The pharmaceutical company’s revenue rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,868 crore from Rs 7,567 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating profit remained largely stable, with EBITDA slipping 1 per cent to Rs 1,603 crore from Rs 1,619.6 crore.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 20.3 per cent from 21.4 per cent a year ago, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

The US formulations segment, which contributes a significant share of the business, declined 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,488 crore ($408 million), affected by destocking and seasonal factors.

In contrast, the European formulations business saw strong growth of 18 per cent to Rs 2,338 crore (241 million euros).

Revenue from growth markets was up 8.8 per cent at Rs 772 crore ($90 million), while antiretroviral (ARV) sales jumped 55.2 per cent to Rs 355 crore ($41 million).

However, revenue from the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment fell 16 per cent to Rs 916 crore ($107 million), as per its regulatory filing.

The company spent Rs 367 crore on research and development during the quarter, accounting for 4.7 per cent of total revenue.

It received final approval for 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from the US Food and Drug Administration, including one that had earlier received tentative approval.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Nithyananda Reddy said the company started the year steadily, with strong momentum in the European market and resilience in the US business despite short-term challenges.

He added that disciplined execution, operational initiatives, and a recent US acquisition would help accelerate growth.

Aurobindo Pharma declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share and set August 8 as the record date.

The dividend will be paid on or before August 21, the company added in its regulatory filing.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 1,092.00 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 1.13 per cent ahead of the earnings announcement.

