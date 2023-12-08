Austrade's Tech Trade Mission 2023 Facilitates Australian Tech Companies' Engagement in India's Thriving Innovation Ecosystem

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) recently concluded its Tech Trade Mission to India 2023 as a part of the Australia India Innovation Network (AIIN) program. 9 Australian Tech companies from Digital health/Medtech, Quantum and AI, and SAAS visited Chennai and Bengaluru from 27 November 2023 to 01 December 2023 to engage with India's diverse tech environment.

During the mission, Australian tech companies gained access to India's innovation ecosystem, fostering connections with Indian tech industry, and equipping them with market insights and business connections to leverage emerging opportunities.

Austrade played a significant role in promoting Australian tech capabilities during the mission, facilitating connections within India's tech ecosystem.

The tech mission also participated at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023 which brought together industry leaders, startups, tech experts, and policymakers in Bengaluru, known as a hub for technology and innovation in India.

Austrade, in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Department of Home Affairs and the Western Australian Government, delivered Australia's presence as "Innovation Partner" at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023. The Australian pavilion received the Most Innovative Display award at BTS 2023.

MoU Signings at the Bengaluru Tech Summit

* Australian Tech firm Next XR's Indian entity Mayjun Infotech signed an MoU with India's Catnip Infotech to collaborate in the areas of technical resources availability, content development and human resources.

* Australian Tech firm Givvable signed an MoU with India's GIST Impact to collaborate and promote a digital assessment tool for SMEs that has been co-developed with the International Chamber of Commerce.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) stated, "We're thrilled to bring Australian tech companies into India's vibrant innovation landscape through the Australia India Innovation Network. This mission, covering Chennai and Bengaluru, provided Australian tech innovators with the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic market, collaborate with potential partners and explore new possibilities. As the 'Innovation Partner' at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, we're honoured to facilitate technology collaboration across borders, promoting equity, inclusivity, and sustainability. Australia's ongoing partnership with India, showcased through events like these, underscores Australia's commitment to nurturing growth, encouraging innovation, and building global tech connection."

Australia is a great place to develop digital technologies. Australia's A$167 billion tech sector is smart, dynamic and is growing fast. It has expanded by 80% in just 5 years and will contribute a predicted A$250 billion to the Australian economy by 2030. Australia has expertise in SaaS, fintech, cyber security, quantum, digital games, and across the technology spectrum.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia's prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

To discover how we can help you, visit www.austrade.gov.au.

