Australian National University halts investments in weapons makers after protests

Canberra, Aug 14 The Australian National University (ANU) has announced that it will no longer invest in weapons companies following pro-Palestine student protests.

Genevieve Bell, Vice-Chancellor of ANU, said on Tuesday night that the 15-member ANU Council has resolved that the university's long-term investment pool will not invest in weapons manufacturers and civilian small arms manufacturers, Xinhua news agency reported.

It comes after ANU students in April set up a pro-Palestine encampment at the university's main campus in Canberra as an act of protest against ANU's ties with Israeli institutions and weapons companies amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Among the demands of the protesters at the encampment -- one of several set up at universities around the country -- was that ANU divest from arms manufacturers including BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and the Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Bell said in June that the ANU Council would review the university's socially responsible investment policy.

On Tuesday night, she said in a statement that the review attracted almost 900 submissions from staff, students and alumni.

"Our university community has recently drawn attention to investment in companies that derive revenue from arms manufacture and sales. We have listened to that feedback from our community," Bell said.

"Determining where we seek to invest is something we will review regularly moving forward. This is a significant decision, but we must continue to think about how we reflect our values in our actions."

It adds to the university's existing investment screens relating to coal, tobacco, pornography and gambling.

