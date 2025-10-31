Australian Premium Solar Achieves 84% H1 FY26 Revenue Growth; Commissions 400 MW TopCon Line

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited, one of the leading solar manufacturers in India that produces high-quality Monocrystalline and Topcon solar panels, offers advanced solar water pumps, and provides comprehensive EPC services, has announced its unaudited financial results for the H1 FY26 ending September 30th, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

Mr. Nikunj kumar Chimanlal Patel, Chairman & Executive Director of Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited, commented on the H1 FY26 results-

"We are delighted to report another strong performance in H1 FY26, marked by consistent growth across our key business segments. Revenue grew 84% year-on-year to ₹302.93 crore, while EBITDA and PAT more than doubled to ₹43.28 crore and ₹28.60 crore respectively, underscoring our operational efficiency and execution excellence.

The commissioning of our 400 MW TopCon solar module line is a major milestone in our capacity expansion journey, taking our total module capacity to 800 MW. Additionally, the expansion of our solar water pump portfolio and strengthening of the EPC vertical are expected to further diversify our revenue base and reinforce our growth trajectory.

These combined initiatives position APS to achieve its targeted 75% CAGR in revenue growth during FY25-26, supported by strong demand, product innovation, and our commitment to India's renewable energy vision.

As part of our long-term integration strategy, we have also initiated plans to enter solar cell manufacturing, which will enhance our value chain efficiency and position APS as one of the few fully integrated solar solution providers in India."

About Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited

Established in 2013, Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited is a leading indigenous

solar solutions provider specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Topcon solar modules, along with offering EPC services for diverse applications.

Drawing on the founders' extensive international experience in the solar industry, the company develops and produces high-quality, locally-manufactured solar products tailored to various sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural markets.

As an ISO 9001-certified organization, APS adheres to rigorous quality standards, ensuring reliability and excellence in every product. The company partners with esteemed firms to supply solar panels for critical applications across industries, underscoring its commitment to innovation and advancing renewable energy solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor