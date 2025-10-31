Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited Commences Commercial Production of New 400 MW TopCon Solar Module Line

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited (APS), one of India's leading indigenous solar solutions providers, announced the commencement of commercial production at its new 400 MW TopCon Solar Module manufacturing line in Sabarkantha, Gujarat. This milestone marks the successful completion of trials and a strategic expansion of APS's total solar module capacity to 800 MW.

The new line, equipped with advanced high-efficiency machinery, strengthens APS's position as one of the few fully integrated solar manufacturers in India capable of producing next-generation TopCon modules at scale.

This commissioning represents the first phase of APS's broader capacity expansion plan, with another 400 MW line slated to be operational by April 2026. The enhanced capacity will enable APS to address growing domestic and international demand for high-efficiency solar modules across utility, commercial, and rooftop applications.

Strengthening Backward Integration with Solar Cell Manufacturing

In line with its long-term growth and integration strategy, APS is also advancing into solar cell manufacturing with a planned 4 GW TOPCon Solar Cell facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The project will be executed in three phases, with the first 1 GW expected to become operational within the next 18-24 months. This backward integration initiative will significantly enhance APS's manufacturing efficiency and cost competitiveness, as solar cells account for nearly 40% of total module cost. Once operational, the first phase is expected to generate approximately ₹650-750 crore in revenue, with an EBITDA margin of 25-30% in its initial year, further reinforcing APS's position as a fully integrated solar solutions provider.

Mr. Nikunjkumar Chimanlal Patel, Chairman & Executive Director, said, "The successful launch of our 400 MW TopCon line marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey. Along with scaling our solar water pump portfolio, this expansion is expected to drive a 75% revenue CAGR over FY25-26, reflecting our strong growth momentum. We remain committed to innovation, operational excellence, and contributing to India's renewable energy ecosystem."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor