Australians to be compensated for cancelled, delayed flights amid aviation crackdown

Canberra, Aug 26 Australians will be entitled to cash refunds for cancelled or unreasonably delayed flights under a landmark government crackdown on the aviation industry.

Transport Minister Catherine King handed down the government's anticipated Aviation White Paper on Monday, setting out a new Charter of Customer Rights that establishes a regime for fair and appropriate treatment of customers, Xinhua news agency reported.

A new aviation industry ombudsman will be established to enforce the charter, entitling airline customers to refunds for flights that are disrupted, cancelled or unreasonably delayed.

"Too many Australians have been left out to dry when flights are cancelled or disrupted, and it's impossibly complex to get a refund or even contact a company representative," King said.

"Customers deserve their money back if they are owed it."

The White Paper includes 56 policies setting the direction for the aviation industry, including new minimum standards for airlines to make their services more accessible to people with a disability.

Industry competition will also be increased with reforms to make it easier for new airlines to obtain slots at Australian airports and a modernised compliance regime with penalties for anti-competitive behaviours.

The ombudsman will be able to refer misconduct allegations for investigation and enforcement. The Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (BITRE) will publish more data on airline performance and competition.

According to BITRE data, 71.1 per cent of domestic flights in Australia arrived within 15 minutes of schedule in July compared to the long-term average of 80.9 per cent.

Three per cent of domestic flights were cancelled in July compared to the long-term average of 2.2 per cent.

King said that an interim ombudsman will be appointed shortly.

