Australia's Fashion Powerhouse Lovisa Deploys Infor WMS in Record Five Months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Infor®, the industry cloud company, announced that Lovisa, the fashion-forward jewellery brand, has made a strategic move in its global operations by implementing Infor Warehouse Management System (WMS) at a new facility in Poland. With the support of Infor partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation, Lovisa has taken a significant step forward in improving supply chain operations and delivering exceptional customer service. The project went live in March 2023, marking a major milestone in Lovisa's journey towards enhancing its global presence.

The new warehouse in Poland is the first of Lovisa's multiple facilities worldwide to operate on Infor WMS. Previously, Lovisa had outsourced its operations to third-party logistics (3PLs) in some countries or relied on basic paper-driven processes like paper picking.

Despite the challenges of a tight timeline of around five months from inception to go-live, the new facility in Poland started operating on the same day as Infor WMS going live, with new staff recruited for the facility. Additionally, zero customisation was allowed, and all business requirements had to be catered for using an out-of-the-box Infor WMS. Overcoming language, time zone, and location barriers, Lovisa's project team worked tirelessly with the support of SNS to ensure a successful implementation.

"The new facility in Poland will allow Lovisa to maximise its operational flexibility, allowing an improved service offering for inventory to our store network throughout Europe. The next step is to kick off e-commerce for all European orders from the same location," said Tyrone Tapusoa, head of supply chain at Lovisa. "SNS played a critical role in helping us achieve our goals with this project. Their expertise and support have been invaluable in ensuring that the Infor WMS implementation was successful. With their help, we will be able to improve our supply chain operations and deliver exceptional customer service."

Mario Ghosn, SNS general Manager, said, "We are pleased to have been a part of Lovisa's successful Infor WMS implementation in their new facility in Poland. Our team worked closely with Lovisa's project team to overcome challenges and ensure a successful go-live. We are proud to have contributed to Lovisa's global operations and look forward to continued collaboration in the future."

Lovisa is thrilled with the successful implementation of the WMS at its new facility in Poland with the support of Infor and SNS, and looks forward to the benefits it will bring to the global operations, including improved supply chain operations and exceptional customer service.

Organisations around the world, including Costa Rican logistics operator Grupo Servica, equipment manufacturer NTN in Japan, and German supply chain service provider HAVI Group, rely on Infor WMS to improve operational performance and enhance customer experience for business success.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000+ organizations in more than 179 countries rely on Infor’s 17,500 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

