Australia’s most successful electric loader is now in India!

The Brand

New Delhi (India), July 12: DelEVery is going to be an exciting new spell in the last-mile delivery sector of the Indian EV market. DelEVery, a flagship brand of Future Motors Corporation, originated with the vision to develop more robust, purposeful and technically advanced electric vehicles to cater for the fastest-growing last-mile delivery business across the globe. This is the first high-speed (Registration model) robust electric loader for the Indian market and will be exported to other potential foreign markets as well.

DelEVery electric XL 200’s Australian cousin, the Benzina Zero duo, is a super hit model on the continent. It is partnered with pizza giant Domino for its last-mile sustainable and affordable deliveries to its customers across more than 900+ outlets.

The Product

DelEVery’s electric XL 200 comes with an AIS-compliant smart BMS battery which will drive 120 km with a load-carrying capacity of up to 250 kg. With a time-tested German technology Bosch motor. Its generous styling allows the rider to load bulky consignments of different needs like (Industrial loads, Agri and Trader goods, Food delivery, Water cans, LPG, Diary, Poultry Industries and many more) they offer specialised attachments for all the delivery needs.

Its 12-inch wheels and 205 mm ground clearance with disc brakes in both wheels offer excellent manoeuvrability for the rider, even in bumpy road conditions. On top of that, they offer a 3 years warranty on the battery.

Dealership Network

DelEVery is looking to expand its sales, service and spares network across PAN India, for which they are accepting applications through its website thedelevery.com

Affiliate Marketing

As a first time in India, DelEVery is planning to implement an affiliate marketing strategy for their retail sales and appoint affiliates across the country to refer their fully metal-built Electric XL 200s. DelEVery offers affiliates the best incentives available. To become an affiliate, people can apply through their website, thedelevery.com.

Pricing and Booking

DelEVery XL 200’s Ex-showroom price starts from ₹ 1,14,900/-. The pre-bookings are accepted from today through their website thedelevery.com.As an introductory offer, the first 100 vehicle bookings will receive a discount of ₹ 5,000/-.

www.facebook.com/thedelevery

www.instagram.com/thedelevery

www.linkedin.com/company/thedelevery

Mobile: 63842 12345

Mail: contact@thedelevery.com

