Austrian Trade Commissioner mulls tie-ups with Kerala govt’s Technopark

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 Austria and other German-speaking European market can benefit immensely by striking strategic partnerships with startups, IT, and ITEs companies in Kerala, Austrian Trade Commissioner and Commercial Counselor, Hans-Joerg Hoertnagl, said on Monday.

Hoertnagl, who visited the state-owned Technopark IT campus on Monday, said, “India could be an excellent partner for Austria in IT/ITes services."

“The German-speaking market is the largest in European Union (EU) after the exit of the UK, and Austria is the heart of that ecosystem,” Hoertnagl said during an interaction with the officials of Technopark and representatives of G-Tech, KSUM and ICT Academy there.

Four startup delegations from India visited Austria in the last one-and-a-half years to explore the German-speaking market, said Hoertnagl.

Vasanth Varada, DGM, Customer Relationships, Technopark, made a detailed presentation on the achievements of Technopark, which is India’s first IT Park, and the vibrant ecosystem of the state.

“About 150 Austrian companies have been established in different sectors in India. Our strong area is automotive supply chain and manufacturing of prototypes of engines. We are also active in sectors like hydropower plants, airport communication systems, and supplying of fire fighting vehicles at Indian airports,” said Varada.

“For startups, Austria offers all supports including assistance from nine regional chambers and the Austrian Business Agency. A startup hub has been set up at the University of Vienna to foster entrepreneurship among students,” the official informed.

Austrian companies are engaged in various projects across the country, including traffic management, toll systems, cable car project at the Kashi temple, e-waste technology, and green-tech projects, sources said.

Established by the government of Kerala, Technopark aims to provide infrastructure and support facilities needed for IT/ITES and electronics companies to function.

In addition to office space, it provides utilities and connectivity, which is done either directly or through private partners. Besides, Technopark also provides business incubation facilities for startup firms as well as some social infrastructure for those working in the park.

