Author of The Sojourn and Pulchritude - An Eternal Love Story, Rupansh Ashwani is the MD/CEO of the AGASS, SHASHIKUL, and SHASHWANI

In 2011, a remarkable individual topped the most challenging exam- the chartered Accountant Exam and got multiple qualifications, including CA, MBA, CFA, MFA, DISA, and B.com Hon. Besides this many degrees, he is the author of the poetry book entitled THE SOJOURN and a novel on eternal love, PULCHRITUDE. He didn't stop there as he is also a singer, composer, and lyricist of the songs "You are in my dreams", "Love can go so far", "Proud to be a CA" and "Show me the way".

Serial entrepreneur Rupansh Ashwani has carved out his niche across every profession: education consulting, offering free videos, running an e-commerce business, developing cloud software, or even creating his website where everyone can read books for free.

Despite having so many degrees, he simultaneously serves as CEO of Agass, a firm that offers cloud software at agass.online at reasonable rates. Every aspect of managing a company is handled by this organization, covering business start-ups, marketing, finance, operations, human resources, social media marketing and management, freelancing, industry-specific business, and much more.

In addition, the organization caters to finance, human resources, and chartered accounting. Agass.biz and agass.site allows customers to create their mobile applications and web services for the convenience of their needs. Also, it provides free web hosting for everyone via its official website, agass.co, and the official website for Agass is agass.org.

As a professional career counselor and certified abroad counselor, Rupansh is the chief executive officer of the education and travel company Shashikul, which facilitates college admissions, career counseling, and online IELTS, PTE, and YOGA classes. Students who are interested in career guidance must take a psychometric test on the organization's website. Participants will get an elaborate report in response, along with the choice of a private counseling session.

Students who are keen on seeking study abroad must first answer a series of questions before receiving a report detailing their prospects of admission to various universities and countries. The SOP process is also accessible online. The organization manages the entire process from the application for a visa to the offer letter. Also, the company offers tours, travel, flight booking, and accommodation assistance.

The company also offers the Shashikul Schoolsy and Shashikul Schoolsio applications for videos, exams, tests, evaluations, and exam schedules. The Shashikul Examera app has test papers for every exam taking place within India. Members of the network can engage, make friends, and share knowledge using the Shashikul Edura and Shashikul Pictora apps, which are provided to administer the network educationally and socially. To their subscribers, they have granted free access.

Furthermore, the company provides free notes and videos for school students, not to mention that there are videos available for banking examinations as well.

Again a business initiative of Rupansh is an e-commerce site called Shashwani, which operates the shashwani.com website and sells high-quality products at affordable prices. The products offered here include clothing, accessories for mobile and electrical devices, kitchenware, footwear, and toys. Buyers are given the choice of paying online or with cash when the order is delivered.

Also, the business offers legitimate jewelry with gorgeous designs made of gold and diamonds and certified with a hallmark. This jewelry has GIA, SGL, GSI, and IGI certifications available at http://www.shashwani.net/.

Interestingly, Rupansh Ashwani operates rupansh.net, a free site that allows everybody to read novels. Users can also purchase and rent movies from rupansh.org. He lectures on various modern topics, such as the wonders of the universe, motivation, career guidance, and many more, at organizations and businesses. He aspires to make the world a better place to live by offering a broad spectrum of services.

This story has been provided by NewsReach.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor