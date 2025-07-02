Author Rajesh D. Sanghvi Honored with International Author Excellence Award 2025 in Dubai

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], July 2: At the prestigious International Author Excellence Awards 2025, hosted by Wings Publication International at the Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Author Rajesh D. Sanghvi was recognized for his outstanding contribution to global literature.

His work, Jai Mataji: My Book on Human Welfare, earned acclaim for spotlighting pressing human development challenges and offering a compelling voice on issues that affect communities across the globe. The recognition was part of Wings Publication's annual effort to celebrate authors whose work intersects with contemporary social, economic, and cultural issues.

In addition to receiving the award, Rajesh D. Sanghvi delivered a keynote address on Human Welfare and Wellbeing. His speech explored critical gaps in global development, with an emphasis on how collaborative efforts and policy-based frameworks can help drive tangible improvements in societal conditions. The address was well received by attendees for its relevance to ongoing public welfare discussions.

The International Author Excellence Awards is a globally recognized platform that celebrates authors who make meaningful contributions to literature and public discourse. The 2025 edition brought together a diverse group of authors, professionals, and thought leaders from several countries, all gathered to champion storytelling that informs, engages, and uplifts.

The jury for the event included eminent personalities such as Dr. Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat, Murali Sundaram, and Manika Singhindividuals well-known for their work in author development, entrepreneurship, and literary innovation.

The event underscored the importance of socially aware writing in a time when societies worldwide are grappling with multifaceted challenges. Contributions like that of Rajesh D. Sanghvi reinforce the role of authors in shaping constructive narratives and influencing conversations that matter.

This recognition highlights how literature continues to serve as a vital medium in addressing human concerns and advocating for a better future. The award not only honors the achievements of individual authors but also reaffirms the importance of writing that promotes dialogue, empathy, and a deeper understanding of global issues.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor