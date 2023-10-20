Author Rakhi Kapoor Launches Powerful New Book "Breaking Free Embracing Me"

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 20: In a significant literary event, author Rakhi Kapoor announced the launch of her twenty-sixth book, "Breaking Free Embracing Me," which addresses the pressing issue of childhood abuse and toxic conditioning. The book release comes on the heels of her previous best-seller, "Now You Breathe," which garnered numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious Golden Book Awards 2023 in the Powerful Relationship Guide category.

Author Rakhi Kapoor's latest work talks about the rarely discussed topic of childhood abuse, shedding light on its lasting impact on mental health in adulthood. The book is a response to the author's engagement with two distinct groups of readers. The first group consists of adults who endured childhood abuse and are trapped in toxic relationships with their own family members, including parents. The second group comprises survivors of toxic relationships who managed to break free but continue to grapple with deep-rooted mental health issues.

"Childhood abuse, affecting both women and children, can lead to stunted self-esteem, distorted personality development, and a range of mental health conditions. These conditions, if left unaddressed, have the potential to jeopardize the future of individuals, societies, and humanity as a whole," said Author Rakhi Kapoor at the launch of this book.

Author Rakhi Kapoor's book seeks to guide victims of abuse through understanding classical conditioning and the punishments they endured during their past. Moreover, it sheds light on Borderline Personality Disorder, a less-known but increasingly prevalent condition resulting from a combination of genetic predisposition and childhood abuse. The book emphasizes the importance of therapy and early intervention in the treatment of this disorder and urges educational institutions and the public to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health.

Known for her impactful literature, Author Rakhi Kapoor has consistently focused on subjects like mental health, relationships, personal transformation, and women's wellness and empowerment. Five of her books have previously achieved best-seller status on Amazon India.

Apart from her writing, Author Rakhi Kapoor is a renowned physiotherapist specializing in prenatal counseling. She is also the co-founder of the well-known South Indian clothing brand, Derby Mens Wear. Rakhi Kapoor's passion for writing is equaled only by her love for extensive travel and mountain treks worldwide.

Author Rakhi Kapoor has received recognition and prestigious awards in multiple domains, further solidifying her status as an influential figure in the world of women and children's health.

"Breaking Free Embracing Me" is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and other international platforms. For more information, visit www.rakhikapoor.com and follow her on Instagram at @kapoor_rakhi.

