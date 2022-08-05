Author Sanjeeta Behera releases her best seller ‘MRS VARMAN’, a story of two young lads and their culture

August 5: Under the publishing house Clever Fox Publishing, Author Sanjeeta Behera releases her new book MRS VARMAN. The author has penned down this fiction in a very thoughtful manner where she describes the journey of two people. The protagonist, Julia, and Sachin met at a business school in New York, where their journey started. The story often serves as a harsh reminder of reality, which must be acknowledged but can also be viewed positively. This book has a fantastic resource for learning about Indian culture and the contributions Indians make to American culture.

When things between her and Sachin are not going well, Julia assumes the responsibility of making things right. She develops severe insecurities, attempts to doubt her talents, and follows through on commitments she thought she should make in exchange for a better life. Her creative side is explored during that procedure. She experiences ups and downs in life; although she is well respected by Sachin’s extended family in India, things still don’t work out well for her and Sachin. Vijay, who was particularly notorious and unaware of how Lalbagh Colony would characterize him, was touched by elegance or refinement.

Vijay believed silver cutlery was within reach in a shack, but he still might stumble when his false branded t-shirt just welcomed a real one. He had a turbulent past and believed Julia would give him the fulfillment he lacked in his life. Julia explores the world, travels, and learns a lot. This novel will take you along on her intriguing adventure, which includes an exhilarating experience.

Sharing about the book, Author Sanjeeta Behera said, “Being a software engineer I always had a passion for writing. Having studied at the University of Illinois at Chicago, I got a chance to explore the culture outside India. Readers would definitely enjoy the chemistry between Julia and Sachin and will give much love to them. I made an effort to combine the story in a way that would allow for universal appeal. I’m hoping readers will adore the book and value my efforts. I’m excited to spread awareness of my work and anticipate favorable reviews.”

The author does a fantastic job developing the characters and weaving their stories into the plot and life of the protagonist. Along with the romance aspects, some suspenseful and mysterious passages will draw in readers from different genres. Hearing about the struggles everyone went through is ultimately incredibly humbling because it serves as a reminder that everything will come out if we have faith in ourselves and are prepared to put in the effort.

