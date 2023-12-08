Author Savio Gomes Unveils His Seventh Masterpiece: "Guide to Healthy Investing"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Established author Savio Gomes has once again captivated readers with the release of his eighth book, "Guide to Healthy Investing," published in collaboration with First Step Publishing. This insightful guide is now available globally, providing a comprehensive exploration of the author's opinions, methods, practices, processes, and recommendations for achieving financial stability through strategic investments, particularly in equity shares.

Key Highlights of "Guide to Healthy Investing":

Holistic Approach to Wealth: Savio Gomes uniquely blends financial wisdom with insights into leading a sustainably long, healthy, and financially secure life. Unlike conventional investment guides, the book offers a balanced perspective, recognizing the integral connection between financial well-being and overall life quality.

Author's Personal Journey: The book provides a rare glimpse into Savio Gomes' personal investment portfolio, including notes on his recent wins and losses. This transparency fosters a relatable connection between the author and readers, offering real-world examples of the highs and lows of the investment journey.

Living a Fulfilling Life: A standout chapter delves into the secrets of leading a fulfilling life, emphasizing the importance of health, longevity, and balanced overall well-being. Savio shares valuable insights on achieving balance and contentment beyond financial success.

Interactive Engagement: Engaging discussions and discourses between the author and his readers enrich the content, creating an interactive experience for readers. This unique feature allows readers to delve deeper into Gomes' mindset and gain additional perspectives on investing and life.

Practical Thumb Rules: Savio Gomes generously shares a multitude of personal thumb rules, developed through years of experience. These rules serve as practical tools for readers, empowering them to make informed decisions tailored to their individual circumstances.

Savio Gomes is an author with a proven track record of delivering impactful insights in the realm of finance and life. With seven successful books preceding "Guide to Healthy Investing," Savio continues to be a trusted voice, guiding readers towards financial success and a fulfilling life. He is a finance professional who has carried out projects in several countries. He is a chartered accountant who has been investing for over 30 years in India.

Availability:

"Guide to Healthy Investing" is now available globally through major online retailers and the official website of First Step Publishing.

