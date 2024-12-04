Author Soma Bose's latest book, I've Had Enough of You, unveiled

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Award-winning author Soma Bose recently unveiled her highly anticipated second book, I've Had Enough of You, at a star-studded event in Mumbai. This collection of five evocative short stories delves into themes of love, loss, empowerment, and societal expectations, striking a chord with readers through its heartfelt narratives.

The evening opened with a spellbinding reading session by renowned actors Suchitra Pillai, Joy Sengupta, and Sid Makkar, who brought selected passages from the book to life with their evocative performances, leaving the audience deeply moved.

Following the readings, an engaging panel discussion took center stage. Featuring Soma Bose, sociologist and Mumbai LitFest associate Dr. Reena Agarwal, author Nandita Puri, and actor Joy Sengupta, the conversation was moderated by veteran journalist and author Roshmila Bhattacharya. Topics ranged from the challenges faced by modern writers in publishing short stories to nostalgic reflections on the golden era of television, which provided a platform for adapting such narratives.

The highlight of the evening was the formal unveiling of the book by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and acclaimed actor Swastika Mukherjee. Their insightful dialogue, moderated by Bhattacharya, explored the book's themes, focusing on women's empowerment, resilience, and societal norms. Both luminaries praised Soma Bose's storytelling prowess, expressing hope that her work would soon find its way to OTT platforms or the silver screen.

Building on the success of her debut book, Frenny and Other Women You Have Met, which garnered critical acclaim for its deep exploration of human relationships, Soma Bose continues her mission of championing women's stories. Her narratives celebrate strength, perseverance, and self-discovery.

Speaking about her new release, Bose shared, "The title, I've Had Enough of You, came to me during an unforgettable 10 days locked in with my husbandit stuck, and I knew it had to stay. These stories reflect that raw honesty, and I hope they resonate with readers as deeply as my first book did. I'm immensely grateful to my publishers, Virasat, and especially to Chaity Ghosh and Subhojit Roy for their unwavering support."

Soma Bose's contributions to literature and women's empowerment have earned her accolades like the prestigious Nari Shakti Samman. With I've Had Enough of You, she once again pushes creative boundaries, offering a compelling exploration of equality and societal awareness.

I've Had Enough of You, published by Virasat, is now available in leading bookstores and online platforms.

