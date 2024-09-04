AUTO i CARE Boosts EV Ecosystem with New After-Sales and Roadside Assistance Solutions

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: AUTO i CARE, a leading player in the Indian roadside assistance industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its after-sales and roadside assistance services to include electric vehicle (EV) two-wheelers from all brands and manufacturers across India. This strategic move addresses a critical concern in the rapidly growing EV marketreliable after-sales servicean issue that has been a recurring worry for potential EV buyers in India.

Founded in 2015, AUTO i CARE has grown into a garage chain aggregator app with an extensive network of over 58,000 affiliated garages across 1,100 cities in India. The company has played a pivotal role in organizing the previously fragmented roadside assistance market, bringing it under one cohesive umbrella to offer streamlined and dependable services to vehicle owners nationwide.

As India embraces electric mobility, the lack of comprehensive after-sales support has emerged as a significant barrier to EV adoption, with many potential buyers hesitating due to concerns over service availability and reliability. Recognizing this gap, AUTO i CARE is now extending its proven after-sales services, previously exclusive to its subsidiary KICK-EV, to include EV two-wheelers from all brands. This expansion is set to play a crucial role in strengthening the EV ecosystem in India by ensuring that all EV owners have access to the support they need, regardless of the brand they choose.

The expanded service offerings from AUTO i CARE will include a full range of support, such as 24/7 roadside assistance, battery management, tire repairs, periodic maintenance, and emergency repairsall tailored specifically to meet the needs of electric two-wheelers. With a nationwide reach, these services will be available across all major cities and towns, ensuring that EV owners can travel with confidence, knowing that expert care is just a call away.

Mr. Sagar Joshi, CEO of AUTO i CARE, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "While India has jumped on the EV bandwagon, after-sales service remains a major concern for potential EV buyers. By extending our services beyond KICK-EV to other EV brands, we are not just addressing this concernwe are actively supporting the growth of the entire EV industry in India. Our goal is to ensure that every EV two-wheeler owner can enjoy a seamless, reliable, and worry-free experience on the road."

Through this initiative, AUTO i CARE reaffirms its commitment to leading the charge in India's transition to electric mobility. By providing essential after-sales services to a broader spectrum of EV two-wheeler brands, the company is set to play a vital role in the sustainable growth of the country's EV landscape.

Conceptualized in 2015, by Sagar Joshi who is an automobile engineer, AUTO i CARE is bringing the unregimented and unorganized Road Side Assistance market under one umbrella to provide travellers with assistance within 20mins. AUTO i CARE has 2 affiliated garages every 10kms putting them in the right position to help travellers at short notice. The app helps customers with their planned car servicing as well as unplanned car troubles. With the new upgrade, consumers will be able to choose from various options like a company service center, authorized service centers, multi-car service centers and nearby local garages anywhere in the country.

