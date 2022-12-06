AUTO i CARE enters electric two-wheeler segment with 'peoples bike' KICK-EV, e-class electric scooter teaser unveiled

Mumbai based, premiere roadside assistance startup AUTO i CARE, has stepped into the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of their e-bike division "KICK-EV".

The company is planning to roll out the electric two-wheeler in the first quarter of 2023 from its upcoming manufacturing facility in Thane, Maharashtra.

The company is also looking to expand its line-up and will be launching various models of its e-scooter, e-cycle, e-bike and e-sports bike in the near future.

A teaser of the KICK-EV e-class model of e-scooter was unveiled recently, revealing the distinct design suiting Indian consumers. Powered by AUTO i CARE, the startup with its robust multi-city footprint of 1100 affiliate garage network will enable key after-sales service anywhere in the country seamlessly.

Dubbed as the "Dependable People's E-Bike", the upcoming e-scooter by KICK-EV is expected to have a range of 160 Km on a single charge at an affordable cost. It will have a 3000w to 5000w motor which will make the riding a breeze. The E- scooter which will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 has a never seen desi outlook and has a contemporary feel, alongwith state-of-the-art features like GPS tracking and more.

Further, the startup is also building support & infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The startup has been expanding across India and has 2 affiliated garages every 10kms.

Founder & CEO of AUTO i CARE & KICK-EV Sagar Joshi shared, "Micro Mobility is set to become one of the largest growth markets in the coming years. Our EV brand, 'KICK-EV' is poised to meet customer needs in the long run in terms of affordability, features and after sales service by being your constant companion. By establishing our own repair centers in the individual sales markets and affiliate regions geared towards e-bikes, the premium e- scooter segment is here to stay for Indian homes. KICK-EV will continue to build and expand aggressively with products across multiple segments and price-points and lead the transition of the Indian 2W industry to 100 per cent EVs by 2025".

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.07 per cent during the forecast period to reach USD1,028.04 million by 2028. AUTO i CARE aims to have a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum which could be scaled up to 1.5 -1.7 lakh units. The e-scooter will soon be available for bookings on the company's official website

Founded in 2015, AUTO i CARE has been bringing the unregimented and unorganized Roadside Assistance market under one umbrella to provide travellers with assistance within 20mins. AUTO i CARE has 2 affiliated garages every 10kms putting them in the right position to help travellers at short notice.

The app helps the customers with their planned car servicing as well as unplanned car woes. With the new upgrade, consumers will be able to choose from various options like a company service center, authorized service centers, multi-car service centers and nearby local garages anywhere in the country.

