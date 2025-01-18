AutoExpo 2025: DELLORTO Unveils the Future of Mobility

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: At AutoExpo 2025, DELLORTO is emphasizing its DN4. The focus is on four key aspects that define its strong Italian identity, which continues to evoke emotions. More importantly, it seeks to share these emotions with its worlda universe made up of passionate motor enthusiasts, friends, and brand partners, as well as all the visitors that will liven up the stand during the event.

An ideal journey through our products, the most innovative items of today, and the technologies of the near future.

The stand will feature vehicles equipped with DELLORTO products such as the Aprilia 457 and the FANTIC ISSIMO CITY L1 electric scooter.

AutoExpo is the occasion to witness another evolution of the products that have made history and shaped the brand: a new carburettor named after its creator, Eng. Giuseppe Dell'Orto, the company's president: PHDG

DELLORTO's booth will be divided into 4 main areas: Motorsport, Injection, Electric, and Aftermarket.

These elements intertwine to create the double helix of the DELLORTO DN4, which runs along the walls of the stand for visitors to explore at AutoExpo 2025. It's a world of passion for motors in continuous evolution.

DELLORTO FOR TOMORROW'S MOBILITY

At AUTO EXPO 2025, DELLORTO will showcase its history and passion for motorsports, presented through four thematic areas: Motorsport, Injection, Electric, and Aftermarket.

Throttle bodies, electronic control units, fuel pumps, and a wide range of products linked to the E-POWER project.

1. MOTORSPORT

For DELLORTO, Motorsport is the ultimate testing ground for developing innovative and sustainable solutions. From the throttle bodies of the Aprilia MotoGP to those used in the Porsche GT3 Supercup, from Kart carburettors to the ECU for Moto3, DELLORTO continually supports the development and adoption of renewable fuel-based solutions. In parallel, it remains a key partner in the MotoE championship, which represents the pinnacle of electric propulsion in motorcycling. This simultaneous commitment to both combustion and electric motors reflects the company's strategy of providing new solutions for electromobility, while also strengthening its position in the combustion engine sector.

2. INJECTION

DELLORTO supports the evolution of combustion engines towards zero environmental impact, while maintaining the soul and character that excite all motorcyclists. The new ride-by-wire system finally makes solutions available, even for small and medium-sized single and two-cylinder motorbikes, that were previously reserved for high-end multi-cylinder motorbikes. In 2025, the current ride-by-cable system will also be updated with the introduction of riding modes, alongside the debut of a Lite version designed for simpler and more affordable applications. The development of throttle bodies continues with unique solutions like innovative bypass systems or oval throttles with aerodynamic shafts. These are just a few examples of innovations that combine smooth operation with quick response and low emissions with high performance, ensuring success not just on the track but also on the road. DELLORTO's fuel supply modules are future-proof, capable of handling fuels with up to 30% ethanol, and are used in a wide range of applications, from small scooters to large motorcycles. Another key aspect is the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels. In 2024, the DoPOWER 1.0 ECU for Moto3 managed engines running on 40% defossilized fuels, and starting in 2025, DELLORTO injection systems will be mass-produced for fuels containing up to 20% renewable sourcesa first but crucial step towards the mobility of the future.

3. ELECTRIC

DELLORTO is expanding its range of solutions for electric mobility, covering a power and range spectrum that meets all urban mobility needs, from scooters to lightweight transport vehicles, including three- and four-wheeled vehicles.

The three strengths of DELLORTO's electric offerings are low voltage (below 60V), air cooling, and a modular, scalable architecture that facilitates vehicle integration.

The VID product family (VCU-Inverter-DC/DC) integrates vehicle control, electric motor CONTROLLER and a 12V onboard network converter into a single device.

VID is the "carburettor" of an Electric Vehicle and Dellorto present it in 3 SIZEs able to follow a scalable vehicle configuration: VID165 - VID250 - VID360, from 45km/h up to 100km/h

Removable batteries can be conveniently charged from a regular household socket, thanks to chargers available in two power sizes to meet every need.

With the sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS), up to 8 batteries can be used in parallel in a coordinated manner, providing greater autonomy or power for vehicles that require it.

These solutions developed for urban mobility have also found applications in adjacent sectors where DELLORTO has applied an automotive approach: Industrial, Agriculture, Logistics, and Energy storage.

Thanks to the experience gained in the development of lithium batteries for traction, DELLORTO now offers 12V lithium starter batteries that are lightweight, compact, and equipped with BMS that communicates with the vehicle.

DELLORTO believes that in the future, the majority of engines will feature some form of electrification, and the ongoing developments lay the foundation for acquiring the necessary know-how to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility.

4. AFTERMARKET

The carburettor, named PHDG, was conceived, designed, and championed by the engineer Giuseppe Dell'Orto, the company's current president. Notably, the last two letters of the new carburettor's name are his initialsa tribute from the entire DELLORTO family to their President. Born in 1940, Giuseppe Dell'Orto holds a degree in mechanical engineering and grew up professionally in foundries and machine shops. He has been the driving force of the company for over 50 years, with a lifelong passion for engines that led him to follow in the footsteps of his father and uncles, the company's founders. Today, as President, he is still at the forefront, actively supporting the third generation in managing the company and creating new products like the PHDG carburettor.

The idea behind this year's AUTOEXPO is essentially tied to who we are and what we do. Even when considering the challenges of the future, it is unimaginable to succeed without combining the skills, knowledge, and strengths we have developed over more than 90 years of activity.

For us, the DN4 DELLORTO, represented at the fair by all our products, the vehicles they equip, and the emotions they bring to our many supporters and brand friends, is a process made possible by both past and present technologies and the invaluable know-how derived from our global team and the valuable partnerships we've built over time.

All of these are essential ingredients in creating the products of tomorrow, united by the red thread of passion for motors and the quality of a product that is international but proudly Made in Italy. These emotions have been carried by our family-run brand for three generations and are now being directed towards a future that is as challenging as it is fascinating.

