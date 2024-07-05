Autogorilla: Your Trusted Destination for Automotive needs

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: The automotive industry is quite segregated, and for decades, mechanics and automobile service providers have struggled to get ideal automotive parts and equipment. Mechanics had to wait for weeks to get the suitable equipment from their nearby supplier.

Autogorilla is proud to announce its official launch as the premier destination for all automotive needs. The website focuses on providing high-quality automotive parts to mechanics and garage owners at reasonable prices. The platform is associated with thousands of verified automobile parts manufacturers and suppliers directory across the country and allows the customer to purchase directly from the manufacturers.

Hearing it from the founder and CEO of Autogorilla, Amin Ismail Almel, on how the website has revolutionised the automotive industry and is saving the time and money of lakhs of mechanics and garage owners.

"We saw mechanics and garage owners across the country struggle to find premium quality automotive parts, and they had to resort to mediocre quality parts when they couldn't find top-quality ones. So we decided to solve this problem and created Autogorilla- a platform where mechanics can deal directly with manufacturers," said Amin Ismail Almel.

Unparalleled Convenience

Autogorilla's primary goal is to provide convenience to automobile service providers. The website is designed in such a way that any mechanic can find the required automotive parts in a few minutes. There is no need to hop from one shop to another as customers can find the suitable part in the palm of their hands. Getting car, bike and truck parts is now a kid's play as customers can scroll through the website and buy the required part.

Automobile service providers have never witnessed such convenience, and for the efforts they put in while repairing vehicles, they deserve every bit of convenience.

Extensive Variety

Stating that the variety on the platform is big would be an understatement, as the website has an enormous variety of automotive products. Customers can get every automotive item they can dream of. From tyres to interiors, E-vehicles to bikes, the website has a never-ending variety of products.

Getting such an extensive variety of automotive products from renowned automobile parts manufacturers and suppliers directory under one roof is prolific. Once the customer starts using Autogorilla, there is no going back, as the website is the one-stop solution for all automotive needs.

"Our priority was to create a platform with a gigantic variety of automotive parts and equipment so customers don't have to look elsewhere for automotive needs. With Autogorilla, we have achieved this as the website has such an enormous variety that customers will be ecstatic when they visit the website. We have also optimised the website so customers can find the desired part in few clicks." describes Amin Ismail Almel.

Verified Manufacturers and Suppliers

Such enormous variety is only possible because of the thousands of manufacturers and suppliers associated with the platform. The website has partnered with reliable manufacturers and suppliers across the country to provide a gigantic variety.

Customers can carefreely buy automotive parts from manufacturers and suppliers listed on the platform, as every company listed on the platform is thoroughly verified. It is crucial to buy tools like Car Tyre Inflator, wheel aligner, etc. from reliable manufacturers and Autogorilla helps users purchase parts from trustworthy manufacturers.

The website has done in-depth background verification of companies and checked all their government-authorised documents, such as GST registration, owner's identification proofs, etc., before listing them on the website.

Dedicated Customer Support Team

Every automobile service provider has once had a poor experience when purchasing automotive tools and equipment. The website ensures that not even a single customer has to go through that experience again and has a dedicated customer support team to help customers out.

There are tons of automotive parts and equipment, and it is common for customers to have doubts and queries; the friendly support team looks after the doubts and queries and solves them immediately. Whether the customer is purchasing 3D wheel Alignment machine, motorcycle brake drum or any other part, the customer support team helps him in picking the most suitable part.

Affordable Pricing

When customers buy automotive parts and equipment from Autogorilla, they eliminate all the mediators and intermediaries. Customers purchase directly from manufacturers, which assures them of stellar pricing. No one wants to pay excessive prices for automobile parts, but if they have no option, they will have to pay extra unnecessarily. That's not the case with Autogorilla, as customers get unmatched prices from top manufacturers. From wheel aligner to brake shafts, customers can get all automotive parts at stellar prices.

About the Company

Established in 2022, Autogorilla is an online B2B automotive marketplace. The platform is the one-stop solution for all automotive needs, as customers can purchase automotive tools and equipment directly from the manufacturers through the platform. Autogorilla is committed to revolutionising the automotive industry by providing a comprehensive solution for consumers and businesses. The website aims to provide high-quality automotive parts and ensure customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor