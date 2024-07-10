Automation Anywhere Announces Generative AI-powered Conversational Automation Powered by Amazon Q to Streamline Complex Enterprise Workflows

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], July 10: Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expedite business transformation and help customers achieve rapid cost savings by automating complex enterprise workflows with generative AI. Automation Anywhere will empower customers to create enterprise-wide process automations within minutes with conversational automation, quickly turning natural language requests into powerful automated actions, by leveraging Amazon Q, a fully managed, generative AI-powered assistant that can be configured to answer questions, provide summaries, generate content and complete tasks based on enterprise data.

"With the introduction of conversational automation across the enterprise via AWS Q, we're equipping every employee with the tools they need to automate and revolutionize complex workflows, drastically cutting down the time required from days and weeks to mere minutes," stated Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere. "Our clients have been witnessing substantial savings thanks to generative AI-driven automation, and the speed at which these cost reductions and productivity enhancements are achieved continues to astonish many."

Business users can leverage Amazon Q to solve problems, generate content, and gain insights. Amazon Q provides immediate, relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making and problem-solving, and help spark creativity. Layered within the Automation Success Platform, business users can now take immediate action, freeing up time for higher-value tasks, spurring increased workplace innovation, and resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings for an enterprise.

Automation Anywhere's generative AI-powered automation with Amazon Q can significantly enhance the capabilities of virtual AI agents supporting business customers. This integration equips them with skillsets that mirror years of training and experience, dramatically improving the customer experience by making interactions more natural, relevant and satisfying for the customer.

This announcement is also included as part of Automation Anywhere's new AI + Automation Enterprise System.

Last year, Automation Anywhere announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to bring new process automation and generative AI solutions to the marketplace, building upon a years-long relationship between the two companies that has since evolved from core infrastructure to the application layer with AI. Automation Anywhere continues to develop specific generative AI-powered solutions in customer experience, document processing and contact center intelligence using Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, Amazon Bedrock, and other AWS AI and ML services. Automation Anywhere also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, further strengthening the go-to-market relationship.

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

