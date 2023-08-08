Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Automation

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], August 8: Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced that Gartner named it a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the July 2023 Magic Quadrant for Automation. Automation Anywhere was recognized as a Leader for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Automation Anywhere was previously named a Leader in the 2019 through 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrants for Robotic Process Automation. And as part of its drive to innovate rapidly, the company recently launched its first set of innovations that integrate generative AI into its Automation Success Platform. These solutions safely and securely put generative AI into action across enterprise applications, documents, business teams and developers to boost productivity throughout an organization.

"AI is at the core of Automation Anywhere's DNA, and we're moving fast to deliver intelligent automation solutions that help companies bridge the significant productivity gaps they face," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere. "We're helping our customers integrate generative AI capabilities into automation efforts across their organizations. We will continue delivering intelligent automation solutions that empower businesses to greatly increase productivity, improve customer service and accelerate their growth."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. July 2023 "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" research report is available here.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in specific markets, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at http://www.automationanywhere.com/.

