Automation Anywhere Strengthens Presence in Korea with Executive Appointment

Seoul [South Korea], November 22: Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced the appointment of Moon-Hyung Lee as the new country manager for the Korean market.

Moon Hyung Lee joins Automation Anywhere from AWS where he was responsible for the management of all AWS partner networks and scaling community impact that aligned with key internal stakeholders for successful implementations. Prior to AWS, he was the Country Manager at Softomotive, where he significantly drove new business and lead strategic accounts. Moon had authored a book titled 'Digital Revolution, attack of RPA' in June 2019. Moon also held leadership roles at Vormetric, Entrust and VMware in the past.

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Moon's appointment marks the next phase of regional customer and partner growth as the company continues to stay focused on its GenAI powered automation solutions helping businesses to solve complex challenges.

Ankur Kothari, Co - founder and Chief Operating Officer at Automation Anywhere said, "With enterprises across the Korean market exploring innovative ways to automate their business processes, Moon plays an instrumental role in driving business growth and nurturing high-performing teams to further strengthen our footprint."

"Intelligent automation is enabling organizations to drive innovations by increasing productivity thus, accelerating business growth," said Moon Hyung Lee. "I am excited to be part of this instrumental growth trajectory and plan to strengthen the team's capabilities to meet growing demand of business optimization. In addition, I believe that collaboration with various SIs and ISV partners will also play an essential role."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

