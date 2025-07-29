Automation Expo 2025: India's Future of Industry Unveiled - Smart Tech & Sustainable Solutions Take Center Stage!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: As the much awaited, 18th India International Trade Show - Automation Expo 2025 gets ready to launch, India's industrial future takes center stage. The expo will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai, from August 11 to 14, 2025, is the biggest and most extensive display of state-of-the-art automation and instrumentation technologies in South Asia. Over 2,000 exhibiting companies will be present at Automation Expo 2025, which is organized by IED Communications Ltd. It is expected that over 65,000 trade visitors will attend, including a wide range of industry and manufacturing leaders, automation users, instrumentation professionals, engineers, supply chain managers, technology enthusiasts, and important decision-makers from a variety of industries, including automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other process industries.

"Our theme, 'Crafting a Resilient & Sustainable Future Through Automation,' reflects the urgent need for industries to adopt smart, secure, and sustainable practices. This expo is not just a display of products; it's a vital platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and forging collaborations that will drive India's industrial growth towards a more efficient and environmentally responsible tomorrow."

Mr. B. Narayan, Group President (Procurement and Projects), Reliance Industries Ltd. is the Chief Guest for the inauguration. The Guests of Honor will include Padmashri Prof. Dr. G. D. Yadav - Bhatnagar Fellow & National Science Chair (ANRF/DST/GOI) & Emeritus Professor of Eminence, Mr. Ritwij Kulkarni - Country Head, Honeywell Industrial Automation & Mr. Vinayak Marathe - Head - India Business Operations, Phillip Townsend Associates.

Taking the Lead in Innovation

This year's show will feature exhibits from some of the most well-known names in automation. ABB India, Adage Automation, Advantech India, Alstrut India, Autobots, Axis Solutions, Bartakke Electrofab, Beckhoff Automation, Dynalog (India), Elite Instruments, Endress+Hauser India, Exor India, Finder India, Flir Teledyne Systems India and many more are noticeable participants. Numerous up-and-coming talent and technological trailblazers from India and beyond will also be showcased, along with automation pioneers such as Omron Automation, Phoenix Contact, Renu Electronics, WIKA India, and Yokogawa India.

A Glimpse into the Future of Automation

Automation Expo 2025 is being hosted across Halls 2, 3, and 6 of the Bombay Exhibition Centre, spread over an area of 35,000+ sq. meters and is set to unveil a vivid and forward-looking portrait of industrial transformation. The event promises an immersive experience where cutting-edge machinery, real-time data, and smart systems converge to form a unified, intelligent manufacturing ecosystem. At the forefront will be live demonstrations of next-generation industrial robotics, including collaborative cobots and AI-powered robotic systems designed to execute complex operations with speed, precision, and adaptability. These advancements reimagine the role of human-machine collaboration, making the industrial floor safer, more productive, and inherently more flexible.

Bringing the smart factory vision to life, Automation Expo 2025 will spotlight a comprehensive range of Industry 4.0 technologies, including IIoT, digital twins, predictive analytics, and cloud-integrated platforms. These systems enable seamless asset connectivity, real-time data exchange, and predictive intelligenceempowering manufacturers to optimize performance, reduce downtime, and enhance decision-making on the production floor. A major highlight will be the expansive display of process and factory automation technologies, the core infrastructure of modern industry. Key components such as PLCs, DCS, SCADA, HMIs, industrial sensors, and field instruments will demonstrate how precision control and regulatory compliance are achieved in sectors like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and energy. Simultaneously, factory automation solutionsincluding robotic arms, motion controllers, servo drives, vision inspection systems, and automated material handlingwill showcase how smart manufacturing boosts efficiency, ensures product consistency, and minimizes manual intervention in high-volume production. Collectively, these technologies form the dynamic control layer of today's industrial ecosystemdriving agility, transparency, and competitiveness.

Automation Expo 2025 will underscore how core technologies empower industries to scale efficiently, integrate intelligently, and adapt rapidly. Highlights include advanced machine vision systems for real-time inspection and defect detection, and a robust layer of AI-driven digital toolsfrom AR interfaces and cybersecurity frameworks to machine learning platforms. Together, they redefine industrial interaction and optimization. More than its scale, what sets the expo apart is its clear demonstration of automation's transformative role in building agile, intelligent, and future-ready industries.

Beyond Exhibition: Insights, Collaboration & Innovation

Automation Expo 2025 is not just an exhibitionit is a strategic hub for industrial intelligence, collaboration, and innovation. Over four dynamic days, the event will host three high-impact conferences that address the core imperatives of modern manufacturing. On August 11, "NexGen Factories: Transforming Industries for Sustainability" will focus on integrating automation for greener, future-ready production. August 12 features "Sustainable Process Evolution," spotlighting smart instrumentation, IIoT, and emission control technologies that drive environmentally conscious process industries. The "Back to Basics Workshop" on August 13 offers a unique hands-on platform for engineers to revisit critical automation fundamentals and enhance deployment readiness. These flagship conferences will be complemented by thought leadership sessions from global experts on AI adoption, industrial cybersecurity, and asset optimization. Alongside, technical seminars and interactive workshops will provide operations leaders and engineers with actionable insights for implementing cutting-edge automation solutions. To foster strategic connections, Automation Expo 2025 includes structured B2B networking zonesenabling OEMs, integrators, investors, and solution providers to engage in high-value dialogue and partnership development. The Startup Showcase will spotlight emerging innovators across robotics, IIoT, edge computing, and machine visionoffering a clear view into India's rapidly evolving industrial technology landscape.

Who Should Attend:

Automation Expo 2025 is a must-attend event for CEOs, CTOs, Managing Directors, Plant Heads, Factory Managers, Production Heads, Operations Managers, Technical & Implementation Professionals, Technology & IT Professionals, System Integratorsfrom every industry seeking to adopt advanced automation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. Ideal for professionals from industries including Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharma, F&B, Chemicals, Energy, Textiles, Cement, Metals, Engineering, Logistics, Defence, IT, Waste Management, and InfrastructureAutomation Expo 2025 is where every sector meets innovation.

Registration Information:

Visitor registration for Automation Expo 2025 is now open. Secure your free entry by registering online at https://www.viablesoft.org.in/AutomationExpo2025VD/index.aspx.

Early registration is highly recommended. (Note: Entry is typically not permitted for individuals below 18 years, with student entry allowed on Day 4 (14th August 2025) after 11:00 AM).

Join us at Automation Expo 2025 and be a part of India's journey towards an automated, resilient, and sustainable future!

About Automation Expo:

The India International Trade Show - Automation Expo is Asia's largest and most comprehensive exhibition on automation and instrumentation. Since its inception, Automation Expo has served as a pivotal platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry collaboration, and driving innovation across diverse industrial sectors in India and South Asia.

For more information, please visit - https://www.automationindiaexpo.com

