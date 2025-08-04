Automation Expo 2025: Your Direct Path to Industrial Transformation & Personal Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Mumbai is poised to become the epicenter of industrial transformation as Automation Expo 2025, Asia's largest and most comprehensive exhibition for automation and instrumentation, opens its doors from August 11–14, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon. Spanning an expansive 36,000 square meters, the 18th edition of this landmark event—organized by IED Communications Ltd.—promises to showcase the future of smart manufacturing, digital transformation, and sustainable industrial growth.

This is not just another trade show. It is a decisive meeting ground for forward-thinking professionals across industry verticals. Whether you’re a seasoned leader, engineer, system integrator, or procurement strategist, Automation Expo 2025 is a direct pipeline to the solutions driving competitiveness, operational efficiency, and personal growth in the automation age.

Exhibitors Comments:

Mr. Milan Desai

Vice President – Industry Management & Automation (IMA)

Phoenix Contact India Pvt. Ltd.

I invite you to visit our stand at Automation Expo 2025, where we're showcasing cutting-edge solutions in sustainability — from carbon capture and green hydrogen to circular economy breakthroughs. Explore our innovative technologies shaping a sustainable future, featuring secure, safe, and open control automation; robust connectivity solutions; and reliable power systems that empower advanced electrification and communication networking.

Dr. Hemal Desai

Vice President- Marketing | Marketing

Endress+Hauser (India) Pvt. Ltd

At Automation Expo 2025, we'll be showcasing cutting-edge solutions in sustainability — from carbon capture and green hydrogen to breakthroughs in the circular economy. Let's explore how innovation can drive a greener, smarter future together!

Why You Can't Afford to Miss This Expo:

Discover Innovation—Live & Hands-On:

Why rely on online demos or catalogs when you can see breakthrough technologies in real-time? At Automation Expo 2025, attendees can explore and interact with working models of:

Industrial Robotics & AI-Powered Systems – From collaborative robots (cobots) to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), witness real-time AI applications in error detection, mobility, and precision handling.

Precision Instrumentation & Process Control – Engage with the latest in sensors, flow meters, transducers, and advanced control valves that enable real-time diagnostics and process efficiency.

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factories – Explore fully integrated systems based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing, digital twins, and predictive maintenance that enable agile, data-driven operations.

Green & Sustainable Automation – Discover automation strategies aligned with net-zero goals, including smart energy solutions, renewables integration, and eco-efficient systems.

Machine Vision & Cybersecurity – Understand how intelligent cameras drive near-zero defect manufacturing, and how next-gen cybersecurity frameworks protect critical OT systems.

This immersive environment enables visitors to evaluate competing technologies on the spot, streamline their vendor selection process, and drive faster, more informed investment decisions.

Elevate Your Expertise—Through High-Impact Conferences & Workshops:

Automation Expo 2025 brings together a stellar lineup of industry leaders, scientists, and innovators through three focused conferences designed to spark transformation at both operational and strategic levels.

A. NexGen Factories: Transforming Industries for Sustainability (August 11, 2025)

Get future-ready insights on building greener, smarter factories:

Mr. Ashok Muthuswamy, Vice President, TAFE – on Strategies & Technologies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Mr. Suraj Suresh, Sales Manager, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH – on Collaborative Robotics in Sustainable Smart Factories: Vision-Guided Intelligence

Mr. Sabarinathan Saravanan, Regional Product Manager, Siemens Limited – on Generative AI in Manufacturing (Industrial Copilot)

Dr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Professor, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Calicut – on Zero-Waste Manufacturing: Automation’s Role in Sustainability

Ms. Pallavi Gawade, General Manager – Software & Digital Solutions, Lauritz Knudsen – on Green Automation: Strategies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Mr. Girish S. Alawe, General Manager – tec.nicum, APAC & Middle East, Schmersal India Pvt. Ltd. – on Redefining Industrial Safety Excellence with AI-Driven Automation

B. Sustainable Process Evolution: Automation for a Greener Future (August 12, 2025)

Delve into the science and practice of automation-led sustainability:

Padmashri Prof. Dr. G. D. Yadav, Bhatnagar Fellow & National Science Chair, ANRF/DST/GOI & Emeritus Professor of Eminence – Keynote on Scientific Roadmap for Industrial Sustainability

Mr. Atul Choudhari, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd. – Hydrogen Storage & Automation in Transportation

Dr. Pritesh Shah, Chairman, Prima Equipment – Precision Emission Monitoring: Reliability to Sustainability

Mr. Angshuman Paul, Executive Director, Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd. – Gas Analytical Systems in the Hydrogen Economy

Mr. K. Guruprasad, Head – Automation, Drive Products, ABB India – Automation for Green Fuels

C. Back to Basics Workshop: Building Strong Foundations in Automation (August 13, 2025)

Sharpen core competencies and elevate your technical confidence:

Dr. B. R. Mehta, Director – Projects, Waaree Group – Selection of Safety Systems

Dr. Jagdish Pranami, AVP, SRF Limited – Control Valve Performance in Harsh Environments

Dr. Kartik Fojdar, Head – CoE Engineering, Reliance Industries – Anti-Surge Control in Compressors

Dr. V. P. Raman, Empanelled ICE/IECEx Trainer, KLPL – Hazardous Area Classification & Device Selection

Mr. S. Syam, Director, Deiktis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – Control System Architecture

Dr. Sudhir Pai, Country Head – India, exida Consulting Pvt. Ltd. – Cybersecurity in Automation Systems

Network, Collaborate & Grow Your Influence:

With 2,000+ exhibiting companies and over 65,000 trade visitors expected, the expo presents unparalleled networking opportunities. Whether you're looking to connect with global technology providers, automation consultants, systems integrators, or industry buyers—this is where business relationships are forged and futures are built.

Who Should Attend:

CEOs, CTOs, Plant Heads, Automation Engineers, System Integrators, R&D Professionals, Procurement Managers, and IT Managers from sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and more.

Automation Expo 2025 isn't just an event—it's your launchpad to the next era of industrial excellence.

Don't Miss Out, Register Today:

Conference Registration Link: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_Qw1aYSjQiwek7J/view

Automation Expo 2025 – Visitor Registration Link: https://www.viablesoft.org.in/AutomationExpo2025VD/index.aspx

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor