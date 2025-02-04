Automation ExpoSouth 2025 – Empowering Industries, Enabling Innovation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4: Automation Expo South 2025 is set to be South India's largest automation and technology showcase, bringing together 300+ exhibitors across 75,000 sq. ft. and three days of knowledge-driven events. Covering Process Automation, Factory Automation, AI, Robotics, Machine Vision, and Smart Manufacturing, the expo will serve as the ultimate platform for industry leaders, manufacturers, and technology providers.

Why Chennai?

“Chennai, a key industrial and innovation hub, is the ideal venue for Automation ExpoSouth 2025. With its strong base in manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and IT, this event will drive automation adoption and digital transformation across industries.” – Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, Founder & MD, IED Communications Ltd.

A Hub for Industrial & Technological Excellence

As India's “Detroit”, Chennai is a powerhouse in automobile manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, energy, and engineering services. With Tamil Nadu leading in Industry 4.0 adoption, the region is rapidly integrating IIoT, AI, and cloud computing to enhance process automation.

Global Market Growth – The Process Automation & Instrumentation market is projected to exceed $101.6 billion by 2032, fuelled by increasing demand for digitalization and smart manufacturing solutions.

Major Exhibitors at Automation Expo South 2025:

Automation Expo South will feature 300+ exhibitors showcasing the latest automation solutions from across the globe. Some of the key industry players include Achievers Automation, Advantech Industrial Computing, Alstrut India Pvt Ltd, Axis Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Baumer Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Dynalog India Ltd, EPLAN Software Private Limited, FATEK Automation Corporation India, Gadgeon Smart Systems Pvt Ltd, Janatics Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jumo India Pvt. Ltd., EATON – MTL Instruments, Nagman Instruments & Electronics Pvt Ltd.,Pepperl+Fuchs India Pvt. Ltd (PA), Phoenix Mecano India, Robonetics Automation Solutions LLP, Sanyo Denki India Pvt. Ltd., VEGA India Level and Pressure Measurement Pvt. Ltd.,Virya Autonomous Technologies, Yokogawa India Limited and many more.

What to Expect at Automation Expo South 2025?

Cutting-Edge Technology Showcase: Witness the latest advancements in AI-driven automation, Industry 4.0, Industrial IoT (IIoT), Robotics, and Smart Manufacturing.

Witness the latest advancements in AI-driven automation, Industry 4.0, Industrial IoT (IIoT), Robotics, and Smart Manufacturing. Live Demonstrations & Product Launches: Experience real-time solutions in factory automation, process control, machine vision, and industrial robotics.

Experience real-time solutions in factory automation, process control, machine vision, and industrial robotics. Conferences & Knowledge Sessions: Gain insights from top industry experts, automation pioneers, and thought leaders on the future of automation.

Gain insights from top industry experts, automation pioneers, and thought leaders on the future of automation. Networking Opportunities: Connect with decision-makers, CEOs, engineers, and procurement professionals driving the future of automation.

Connect with decision-makers, CEOs, engineers, and procurement professionals driving the future of automation. Start-ups & Innovation Pavilion: A special focus on emerging automation start-ups and deep-tech solutions shaping tomorrow's industries.

Visitors are from Automotive, Aerospace, and Industrial Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy, and Infrastructure, OEMS, Electronics & Semiconductor Industry, Food & Beverage & FMCG, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Textile & Garment Industry – Automation in textile machinery, production, and material handling.

Concurrent Events at Automation Expo South 2025

Automation Expo South 2025 will host high-value industry conferences designed for business leaders, technical experts, and automation professionals. 3 Days of Networking, Learning & Business Growth Opportunities!

Event Details

Dates: 6th – 8th March 2025 Venue: Chennai Trade Centre (New Exhibition Hall)

CEO Connect 6th March 2025 | 05:30 PM onwards New Exhibition Hall, Chennai Trade Centre

Conference on Process & Valve Automation 7th March 2025 | 09:30 AM New Exhibition Hall, Chennai Trade Centre.

Conference on Factory Automation & Robotics 7th March 2025 | 01:30 PM New Exhibition Hall, Chennai Trade Centre.

Back to Basics – Hands-On Automation Course 8th March 2025 | 09:30 AM New Exhibition Hall, Chennai Trade Centre

Delegates will gain first-hand insights from industry experts, access latest technology innovations, and engage in high-level discussions on the future of automation

Join South India's Largest Automation Gathering & Stay Ahead in the Automation Revolution!

For additional information and to register, please visit: https://south.automationindiaexpo.com.

For inquiries, contact via email: jyothi@iedcommunications.com or call 9820093667 / 7777015667

Conference details are also available on the portal.

