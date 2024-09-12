Automobile industry hails PM e-DRIVE scheme to promote EVs

New Delhi [India], September 12 : The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and big auto players have hailed the Cabinet decision of PM e-DRIVE schemes aimed at promoting electric mobility across the country.

The Rs 10,900 crore scheme will support 2,479,000 electric 2-wheelers, 316,000 electric 3-wheelers and 14,028 electric buses, along with 88,500 EV charging sites.

Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, expressed strong support for the government's forward-thinking initiative.

Chandra said, "This forward-thinking initiative reflects the Government's unwavering support for India's transition to electric mobility, fostering innovation and investment within the sector. We believe this scheme will not only enhance the growth of the EV ecosystem but also strengthen India's leadership in the global movement towards environmental sustainability."

Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group also commended government's efforts, specifically highlighting the comprehensive nature of the PM e-DRIVE scheme.

Shah said, "We applause the government for launching the PM e-drive scheme. With continued focused support on 2Ws, 3Ws, e-buses and thoughtful addition of e-ambulances, the scheme will drive higher EV penetration in the country."

M&M noted that schemes like FAME and EMPS have already driven penetration of electric three-wheelers in India.

"Investments laid out for fast charging infrastructure for all segments will help in increasing consumer confidence for faster adoption of EVs. FAME and EMPS have helped in 20 per cent e-3W penetration in the country. With PM e-drive, we foresee India becoming the first country to achieve 100 per cent electrification in this segment by 2030", he added.

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the 'PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM e-DRIVE) Scheme,' with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over two years.

It includes Rs 3,679 crore in subsidies and demand incentives for e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and other emerging electric vehicles.

It is expected to support the deployment of 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses, providing a significant push to India's EV ecosystem.

A critical aspect of the scheme is the introduction of e-vouchers for EV buyers. At the time of purchase, an Aadhaar-authenticated e-voucher will be generated, which will enable buyers to avail of demand incentives.

Additionally, the scheme allocates Rs 500 crore for the deployment of e-ambulances, marking a new initiative to integrate electric vehicles into essential public services.

Another Rs 4,391 crore has been earmarked for the procurement of 14,028 e-buses, with a demand aggregation process led by CESL in nine major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Intercity and interstate e-buses will also be supported in consultation with states.

Furthermore, Rs 500 crore has been set aside to incentivize the adoption of e-trucks, a critical move given that trucks are one of the largest contributors to air pollution.

The scheme encourages those with a scrapping certificate from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways-approved (MoRTH) vehicle scrapping centres to participate in this transition.

With an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore, the scheme will support the installation of 22,100 fast chargers for four-wheelers, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses, and 48,400 fast chargers for two- and three-wheelers.

These chargers will be installed in cities with high EV penetration and along selected highways, making long-distance EV travel more viable.

