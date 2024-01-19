Autotec Automatic Sliding Door by Hafele

Hafele's high-performance automatic sliding series – Autotec

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Effortless operations, smart ergonomics and elegant aesthetics are considered as essentials when it comes to hands-free automatic sliding solutions. Häfele's high performance automatic sliding series – Autotec Sliding under its SLIDO range of sliding solutions not only conforms to the above-mentioned expectations but delivers even more!

Loaded with functional features like modern automation, easy customizations, buildable configurations and reliable operations, the automatic sliding systems falling under this series are compatible for use in different areas like commercial business centers and corporate parks, shopping malls and cafes, hotels and restaurants, airports, and metro / railway stations.

The computer–supported technology of the Autotec Sliding Series provides diverse functionality and greater reliability with its various options of opening and closing the door. The advanced software structure of these systems consists of a special braking function that ensures faster opening and closing cycles which inherently minimizes energy loss thereby including by default a permanent, integrated energy saving feature irrespective of the season. In extreme temperature conditions, the half opening mode can also be activated to include an additional energy saving element into the operation.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free:1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture, and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

