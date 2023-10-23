Auxilo launches women centric initiatives for creating equitable workplace

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Auxilo Finserve, a leading education finance company, has announced a series of women centric initiatives that are designed to empower and support their women employee base across its pan India operations. These initiatives represent the company's commitment towards fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace for its women employees to motivate, inspire and mobilize them for greater career growth and opportunities.

"At Auxilo, our women workforce currently stands at 21% of our employee base; and we recognize the unique challenges that they may face in their professional journeys. It is important to create a work environment that empowers them." informs Lakshmi Ganesh, Head - Human Resources & Administration at Auxilo Finserve.

The company's new HR initiatives for women employees include:

Extended Work from Home: Offering a three-month extra work-from-home option after maternity leave.

Menstrual Leaves: Introducing paid menstrual leaves to support the well-being of women employees.

Half-Day Half-Pay Work Options: Providing the choice of working half-day at half-pay post-maternity.

Training & Personality Development Programs: Conducting various programs such as mentorship sessions, skill share sessions, and women development activities to enhance career growth.

"These initiatives are designed to improve Work-Life balance of our women employees with the aim to support their overall well-being, help them through their post-maternity period, improve their skillsets through career development initiatives and mentorship sessions, clubbed with multiple other defining initiatives" added Lakshmi Ganesh.

Auxilo Finserve Private Limited is a leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) that focusses on providing education finance to students and education institutes in India. Till date, the company has provided education loans to over 10,000 aspirational students across 1100 Universities and education institutes in over 25 countries. The company has also provided finance to over 150 educational institutes for their infrastructure expansion and working capital requirements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor