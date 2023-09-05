Avail a Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets and Fulfil Your Dreams

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Individuals can now access big-ticket loans easily by availing a Loan Against Property (LAP) on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With the full range of benefits that come with this secured loan, one can access offers from leading lenders.

The loan against property enables borrowers to access funds up to Rs. 15 Crores.

Here are some notable features one can enjoy when they opt for a loan against property on Bajaj Markets.

* Simple eligibility criteria and convenient digital application process

* Attractive interest rates starting from 9.25% p.a.

* High loan-to-value ratio

* Flexible repayment tenures of up to 20 years

* Minimal processing fee

Here is the table with details of lending partners to compare various loan offers and choose the best one.

Disclaimer: The loan specifics mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

Accessing affordable options is now easier than ever, and borrowers can get started in just a few clicks. Besides loans, one can also access other financial instruments and investment options on Bajaj Markets. To get started, download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the website.

