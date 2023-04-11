Avalon Global Research acquires ValueNotes for enhanced research and analytics capabilities

New Delhi [India], April 11 (/PNN): Data is often touted as the new oil. But like crude, if unrefined, data is of no value until it is processed and analyzed. To quote Peter Sondergaard - Information is the oil of the 21st century, and analytics is the combustion engine. Compes around the world rely on the insights derived from data to make important business decisions.

Avalon Global Research (AGR) is a globally renowned company that helps its clients make million-dollar decisions with extensive research and analytics. Following the 30-year knowledge legacy of the Avalon Group, AGR is taking its services up a notch by acquiring ValueNotes Strategic Intelligence.

Based in Pune, ValueNotes is a name to be reckoned with in the global research and analytics sector. The company has carved itself a niche by helping its clients with continuous tracking research, giving them valuable insights all year long. ValueNotes' services are segmented into customer, competitor, market and channel intelligence.

By combining its expertise and experience with ValueNotes, AGR will be able to add continuous tracking research under its umbrella of services, helping its clients obtain relevant, updated, customized, and data-driven knowledge on an ongoing basis.

Rishikesh Deshpande, the CEO and Co-founder of AGR, believes that the acquisition will help AGR scale itself and attain the goal of revenue maximization. He says, "The last financial year proved to be transformative in many respects for our company, despite multiple market challenges. The successful acquisition of ValueNotes marks a new phase in our growth strategy. We believe this acquisition will provide immense synergy and scale to the combined entity, and will enable us to offer a larger bouquet of research solutions to our client base."

Raj Nair, Chairman of AGR and the Avalon group of compes, says, "The merger of AGR and ValueNotes will benefit the Avalon group by adding new skills and increasing market share of the group. I take this opportunity to welcome ValueNotes' clients, employees and other stakeholders into the Avalon fold."

Arun Jethmal, Founder and Managing Director of ValueNotes, says, "With a 30-year consulting and research pedigree of the Avalon group, AGR provides us with enhanced depth and breadth of capabilities that can help our customers better address their business challenges. I am confident that together we will create a better future for our clients and employees."

AGR is a specialist research, analytics, and advisory firm that helps clients with custom knowledge solutions to identify and realize global market growth opportunities, partnerships, and potential investments.

Leveraging the 30-year's knowledge legacy of its parent orgzation, Avalon Group, AGR offers actionable insights in six key disciplines: business research & analytics, investment research, consumer insights, cross-border business expansion, technology research, and risk & compliance research. The company has worked on more than 4,000 projects spanning 100+ countries.

