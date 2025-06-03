Avance Technologies Ltd Reports Strong FY25 Performance; Net Profit Rises to Rs. 5.30 Cr, Revenue Grows 19% Y-o-Y to Rs. 173.96 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Avance Technologies Ltd (BSE: 512149), a leading player in the digital solutions space, has reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The company delivered a notable increase in its annual profitability and topline growth, indicating continued momentum in its core business.

Highlights:

* Mumbai-based tech company reports net profit of Rs. 5.30 crore in FY25

* Revenue from operations for FY25 stands at Rs. 173.96 crore, a 18% Y-o-Y growth

* Q4FY25 Revenue at Rs. 48.31 crore; marginal net loss of Rs. 1.36 crore due to one-time tax expense

* Strong operational base with strategic financial restructuring for long-term growth

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company posted net income of Rs. 173.96 crore, up from Rs. 146.82 crore in FY24, reflecting a 18.4% year-on-year increase. Net profit also rose to Rs. 5.30 crore, compared to Rs. 4.88 crore in the previous fiscal year, a 8.6% increase Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved to Rs. 0.03, compared to Rs. 0.02 in FY24.

The final quarter (January-March 2025) saw revenue of Rs. 48.31 crore, but incurred a net loss of Rs. 1.36 crore, primarily due to a deferred tax charge of Rs. 1.51 crore, which can be attributed to timing and seasonal adjustments. Despite these factors, the company remains confident in its long-term growth trajectory.

Srikrishna Bhamidipati, Managing Director of Avance Technologies Ltd, said, "FY25 has been a landmark year for us. Our revenue trajectory validates our strategy of expanding digital solutions across new sectors. While the last quarter reflected some seasonality and adjustments, we are confident about maintaining strong momentum into FY26. We continue to invest in innovation, compliance, and long-term value creation."

Avance Technologies' focus on streamlined digital offerings, combined with strong financial discipline and investment in strategic partnerships, has positioned the company well to capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities in fintech and enterprise solutions. The company delivers innovative services in areas such as digital transformation, automation, cloud integration, and customized enterprise software, helping businesses enhance operational efficiency and stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

About Avance Technologies Limited

Incorporated in 1985 and headquartered in Mumbai, Avance Technologies Limited offers IT and software development solutions with a focus on digital transformation, messaging services, and mobile marketing. The company is listed on BSE and serves clients across India, leveraging its expertise in cloud and SMS gateway technologies.

