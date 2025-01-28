Avani Institute of Design Concludes Thought-Provoking "In Search of Ordinary" Exhibition in Calicut

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 28: Avani Institute of Design recently concluded its "In Search of Ordinary" exhibition, celebrating the extraordinary contributions of Mandala Design Services, the renowned Ahmedabad-based architectural firm founded by Neelkanth Chhaya, Sohan Nilkanth, and Kallol Joshi. The exhibition offered a captivating retrospective of their work, spanning over four decades of architectural innovation and social responsibility.

The exhibition explored how their designs have evolved in response to India's socio-political, economic, and cultural transformations since the 1980s. Through a powerful display of drawings, insightful presentations, and engaging conversations, the event invited students, faculty, architects, and design enthusiasts to connect with the legacy of these visionary architects. The exhibition underscored how seemingly ordinary spaces, when approached with creativity and care, can become extraordinary, serving as a testament to the profound impact of thoughtful, socially conscious architecture.

Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman of Avani Institute of Design, remarked, "The 'In Search of Ordinary' exhibition was a powerful reminder that architecture is not only about aesthetics but also about social engagement. The work of Mandala Design Services exemplifies how the ordinary can be transformed into something extraordinary with a deep understanding of cultural and social needs. We are proud to have hosted this exhibition, which not only celebrated past achievements but also sparked dialogue about the future of architecture."

The exhibition was further enriched by the PechaKucha session titled 'Practice, Practice, Practice,' which was held in conjunction with the event. This session brought together professionals, academics, and students to explore the intersection of fieldwork, academia, and research in architecture. It facilitated a meaningful exchange of ideas, illustrating how academic theories and professional methodologies can inspire and influence one another. The session proved to be a valuable opportunity for attendees to bridge the gap between theory and practice, empowering students while providing actionable insights for all participants.

Avani Institute of Design continues to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation in the field of design education, providing dynamic platforms for dialogue and exploration that inspire the next generation of architects.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor