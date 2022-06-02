Avani Institute of Design Inaugurates the SPICMACAY Chapter

Av Institute of Design inaugurated its SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) chapter in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The chapter envisions itself growing into a hub for curating music, crafts, and performance by renowned artists from across the country to enrich not only students but also the entire town and neighbouring communities.

It envisions a holistic development of the community through arts and is formed by a group of students, faculty, and administrators at the Av Institute of Design.

Speaking at the inauguration Ar. Tony Joseph, Principal of Av Institute of Design said, "As an institution for excellence in design education, Av Institute of Design appreciates and understands the essential role that arts and crafts play in the promotion of culture and building communities.

It believes that such exposure offered to the community of design students, professionals and experts offer a tremendous opportunity to reflect on the human condition and thus offer design as a practice and solution. To this cause, the chapter of SPICMACAY, a nonpolitical body that recognizes the various art forms and artists all over India, has been initiated at the institute from May 2022".

The inaugural session saw the presence of Ar. Marina Tabassum, Ar. Tony Joseph, Ar. Brijesh Shaijal, Ar. Nimisha Hakkim, and Unni Warrier along with students, faculty, and staff at Av. A mesmerizing Kathakali performance was conceived on the tale 'Keechakavadham' and was performed by veteran artists of Kottakkal Kathakali Sangham. As a prelude to the performance, an interactive lecture demonstration by, YSNA Awardee, Kottakkal Sri Unnikrishnan, threw open the mystical world of Kathakali to the audience.

This was followed by 'Tholpaavakoothu '- a traditional art form of shadow puppetry, on the tale 'Sitekalyanam' was performed. The lecture-demonstration for this session was conducted by Padmasri Ramachandra Pulavar, who is a Padmasree awardee and an acclaimed puppeteer.

Av Institute of Design is affiliated to the University of Calicut and approved by Council of Architecture (COA).

The Institute has a very hands-on Advisory Council consisting of some of the best national and international architectural, design and art practitioners and educators. One of the core strengths of Av is the students' constant interaction with practicing architects, artists, theatre personalities, designers and business leaders of national and international repute, who are actively involved with the Institute in various capacities.

