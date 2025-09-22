Avani Institute of Design Launches Kerala's First Integrated Design Program

PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 22: Avani Institute of Design has announced the launch of Kerala's first integrated design program a five-year dual degree course combining B.Des and M.Des. The initiative marks a significant milestone as the institute celebrates a decade of academic excellence.

The Integrated Design Program offers multiple entry and exit options in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Students can graduate with a Bachelor's degree after four years or continue to earn a Master's degree after five years, giving them flexibility without compromising depth.

Specializations in Product Design and Interior Design balance foundational learning with advanced, industry-relevant skills, preparing students to meet the evolving demands of India's design ecosystem.

"Design education today must go beyond conventional boundaries," said Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal of Avani Institute of Design. "This program reflects Avani's belief that design is not just about creating objects or spaces, but about shaping ideas and solutions that can impact society in meaningful ways."

As a not-for-profit institution, Avani has built a reputation as more than just a campus. Its NEP-compliant and internationally aligned curricula integrate architecture and design with liberal arts, culture, philosophy, and technology. The institute positions design as a collaborative effort, urging students to engage with the challenges of contemporary and future society.

Facilities at Avani include modern workshops and labs, on-campus residences, a well-stocked library, sports facilities, and hygienic dining spaces. The program also emphasizes experiential learning through international study tours and interactions with global resource persons, broadening students' exposure to diverse design perspectives.

Faculty highlight that the program is designed to cultivate socially responsible designers, combining multidisciplinary learning with values rooted in community, culture, lifestyle, and economy. By blending theory with hands-on practice, and weaving in liberal studies, technology, and socio-cultural insights, graduates are equipped with both the confidence and skillsets to thrive in rapidly shifting industries.

Approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the new program complements Avani's established Architecture programs, which are recognized by the Council of Architecture (CoA). Both streams are affiliated with the University of Calicut, ensuring academic credibility.

The launch has been welcomed enthusiastically across academic and design circles, further cementing Avani's reputation as a forward-looking institution shaping the future of design education in India.

With this pioneering program, Avani reaffirms its mission to develop design leaders who combine creativity, critical inquiry, and real-world application in shaping meaningful solutions for tomorrow.

