Avani Institute of Design Shines at Dubai Design Week 2024, Celebrating a Decade of Innovation

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 26: The Avani Institute of Design showcased its innovative spirit at Dubai Design Week 2024, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The exhibition, titled Avani Exhibitions 2024-25, took place at the Dubai Design District and featured the creative works of both students and faculty. The exhibition showcased the work of students and faculty, exploring themes related to fostering belonging within communities and landscape. The theme reflects Avani’s decade-long commitment to excellence in architectural education and its belief in design's ability to create meaningful, inclusive spaces.

In addition to the Avani Exhibitions 2024-25, Ar. Tony Joseph, Principal of the Avani Institute of Design, announced the launch of the institute's 10-year celebrations. “As we celebrate 10 years of Avani, our journey is a testament to the power of design to shape communities and inspire change,” said Ar. Tony Joseph. “Through exhibitions like Avani Exhibitions 2024-25, and a series of special events throughout the year, we aim to inspire future architects to design spaces that resonate with a sense of belonging, purpose, and inclusivity.”

The exhibition explored how architecture and design can cultivate environments that support connection, inclusivity, and community. The displayed projects and installations addressed how built spaces can help individuals feel anchored in their surroundings while also fostering a collective sense of belonging. The works examined the role of architecture in shaping both physical and virtual environments, with a focus on how these spaces influence identity and purpose in today's ever-evolving world. The exhibition is co- curated by Ar. Thushara K, Ar. Sanjay Veerakumar, Ar. Sebastian Joseph and Ar. William Kennedy.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by prominent figures from the Avani Institute, including Ar. Vivek PP and Ar. Brijesh Shaijal, members of the Avani Governing Council; Dr. Soumini Raja, Head of Department; Mr. Jomi Joseph, Administration Director; Ar. Sebastian Joseph, Associate Professor; and Ar. William George, Assistant Professor.

In addition to the Avani Exhibitions 2024-25, the celebrations marking the institute's 10-year anniversary include a series of exhibitions, symposiums, workshops, and outreach programs. Renowned architects Ar. Neelkanth Chhaya and Ar. Rahul Mehrotra will showcase their inspiring design philosophies through special exhibitions open to the public. The festivities will also feature design symposiums and talks aimed at fostering discussions about the future of architecture and design.

Throughout the year, the Avani Reach Programme—a series of public events held outside the campus—will bring design closer to communities. This initiative will include exhibitions, workshops, seminars, and outreach activities, all designed to engage the public and promote architecture as a tool for societal change. As part of Avani Reach, the institute will focus on raising awareness of architectural education in schools, offering platforms for students to explore the possibilities within the fields of architecture and design. Moving forward, the institute will continue to expand these efforts, reaching more students and communities to inspire the next generation of architects. Looking ahead, the institute has planned exhibitions in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, as well as Avani Reach programs in Northeast India.

The year-long celebrations will culminate in the highly anticipated Avani Design Week in Calicut, a global gathering of design thinkers, educators, and practitioners. This event will showcase cutting-edge work from around the world, promote creative collaboration, and serve as the grand finale to the 10th-anniversary celebrations. It will bring together all the exciting projects, exhibitions, and programs held throughout the year, making it a true reflection of Avani's journey and its continued commitment to advancing the field of design.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

