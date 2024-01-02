Avantika University Students Replicate Ram Mandir in 3D, Present Model to Champat Rai

SRV Media

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2: Students and faculty of Avantika University, Ujjain, have created a 3D printed model of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and presented it to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. They recently collaborated to produce a 3D-printed replica of the Ram Mandir located in Ayodhya. This impressive model was proudly presented to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, showcasing the students' and faculty's dedication to cultural and religious initiatives.

The thoughtful gesture not only highlights the innovative capabilities of the university's student community but also underscores their commitment to contributing to significant societal and spiritual endeavors. The presentation of the intricately crafted 3D model symbolizes the fusion of technology and culture, emphasizing the university's role in bridging modern advancements with traditional values.

The Vice-Chancellor of Avantika University, Dr Nitin Rane, along with Director Shripad Dhoot (Shripad Kulkarni), took a personal initiative to present the 3D-printed replica of the Ram Mandir to Champat Rai at his office. This direct interaction underscores the university leadership's involvement in significant projects and their commitment to fostering cultural and religious initiatives within the institution.

The intricate model, crafted using advanced 3D printing technology, was a testament to the capabilities and resources available on the university's campus. The hands-on presentation by the university's leadership not only showcased their support for such endeavors but also highlighted the institution's dedication to embracing modern technologies for meaningful and culturally relevant projects.

Champat Rai praised the students' work, saying, "The model is unique, and it is a matter of pride to know that students are making such wonderful replicas and models in the university lab itself." He commended the excellent quality and high level of artistic detail of the model.

This is not the first time Avantika University students have impressed with their 3D printing skills. In 2022, they made a model of Nandi Dwar, the main attraction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and presented it to the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The model was so well received that Chouhan requested another one. A replica of the Nandi Dwar model was later presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he launched Mahakal Lok, and another was presented to President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Bhopal.

Avantika University follows a 100 per cent project-based learning model, which allows students to gain practical experience using the latest technology. Champat Rai expressed his gratitude to the students and their teachers for their hard work and dedication. The 3D-printed model of Ram Mandir is a testament to the talent and creativity of Avantika University students. It is also a reminder of the importance of preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

