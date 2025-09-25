Avas Wellness Unveils Ananta, a New Paradigm in Wellness-Led Living in Alibaug

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: In a short span, Avas has become synonymous with luxury living rooted in wellness. Beginning with Avas Living in Awas, the company set a new benchmark for gated communities in Alibaug, delivering not just homes but ecosystems that integrate design, wellness, and seamless property management. That vision has resonated widely, securing Avas' place as one of the most aspirational addresses on India's west coast.

Founder and CEO Aditya Kilachand explains that Avas was never only about real estate. It was about creating communities that nurture body, mind, and spirit. The company's approach has been anchored in design through the Avas Design Studio, which collaborates with some of the world's leading architects to craft spaces that feel both timeless and deeply connected to nature. With Avas Living, the brand demonstrated what is possible when wellness is built into every layer of community life. Avas Bespoke, its tailor-made offering, extends the same philosophy to individual homes for a discerning few.

This vision has been validated by the market. Avas has achieved record sales and consistently commanded the highest per-square-foot prices in Alibaug. Villas at Avas Living have transacted at over INR 40,000 per square foot, with landmark sales exceeding INR 30 crore for a 5,000 sq. ft. villa on one acre. The trust of residents, a community of global professionals, industry leaders, and actors, along with investors like Adar Poonawalla, Gaurav Kapur and the association with wellness ambassador Virat Kohli, has reinforced the brand's path. Avas has become a community people aspire to belong to.

The company's latest project, Ananta by Avas, marks a significant milestone. The project brings together tropical modern and Balinese design, through a collaboration between the Avas Design Studio and Felipe Gonzalez Jimenez de la Espada, the Madrid-born, Bali-based architect known for his transformative Balinese design language. His style blends local materials, fluid indoor-outdoor living, and a profound connection to nature, an aesthetic being introduced to Alibaug for the first time.

Ananta is anchored by Alibaug's first Racquet Club, featuring padel and pickleball courts, tennis courts, a golf simulator, and a recovery centre with cryotherapy, thermal circuits, and wellness-led hospitality. This combination of sport, design, and community makes Ananta unlike anything else in India. With estimated realisations exceeding INR 500 crore, it stands as one of the most coveted wellness-led residential projects in the region and complements the Avas Living community. Together, these communities represent India's first integrated wellness-living ecosystem, a model Kilachand believes reflects the future of luxury living, "where health is the ultimate wealth".

Returns have also been strong. Beyond the lifestyle dividend, investors have seen consistent capital appreciation. Residential property in Alibaug has been appreciating at 12-15% annually, with rental yields of around 4 to 6%. With infrastructure upgrades such as the Atal Setu and the upcoming Rewas Karanja Bridge, commute times from South Mumbai are being reduced to just over an hour, a game changer that will drive exponential growth. In this environment, Avas' strategically located and design-led communities stand out for both their scarcity and enduring value.

The growth pipeline extends beyond Ananta. Early 2026 will see the launch of the Avas Wellness Center & Spa at Avas Living, a holistic destination offering therapies and programmes alongside an artisan boulangerie, a beauty and skin clinic, and culinary experiences curated by a globally acclaimed director. The aim is to redefine everyday wellness, from what you eat, to the rituals you follow, to the spaces you unwind in.

The Avas Membership programme will serve as the cornerstone of the company's hospitality arm, beginning with the Avas Wellness Center and Avas Racquet Club, and extending to future initiatives such as an equestrian center.

Looking ahead, Avana will be Avas' most exclusive project yet, just 9-10 estate villas on one-acre parcels, with community spaces that can host celebrations, weddings, and retreats. The company is also developing concepts like a boutique equestrian centre within a small gated setting, further expanding the lifestyle anchors of its communities.

"The idea is always the same: with every project, Avas should elevate what it means to live well. But equally, it's about building with care. We're not in a race of numbers, every community is a micro ecosystem, designed with deep attention to detail, and built to be cherished by families for generations to come," Kilachand shares.

Avas Wellness is no longer just a developer, it is a movement reimagining what second-home living can mean in India. With its mix of record-setting sales, global design collaborations, celebrity patrons, and wellness-driven vision, Avas is writing the next chapter in Alibaug's evolution. As Kilachand puts it, the goal is simple yet profound: to create ecosystems where luxury and wellness aren't add-ons, but the very foundation of how you live.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor