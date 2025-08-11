AVATAi Transforms Presentations with New AI-Powered 3D Platform at Ai4 2025, Revolutionizing Enterprise Presentations

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 11: AVATAi, a pioneer in AI-powered digital 3D avatar technology, today announced the global launch of its groundbreaking enterprise platform at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas. This next-generation solution combines lifelike 3D avatars with custom-trained Large Language Models (LLMs) to turn traditional static presentations into interactive, intelligent conversations.

At the heart of the platform is an AI-powered 3D avatar that acts as a narrator, guide, and subject-matter expert. It delivers personalized, adaptive storytelling and remains available afterward for follow-up Q&A, giving users continuous access to expert-level insights. Please click here for the demo.

"Imagine finishing a sales pitch and leaving behind a digital version of your top expert who can answer any follow-up question, anytime," said Magomet (Maga) Malsagov, Chairman/CEO of AVATAi. "That's the new reality we've built. Our 3D avatars don't just present information they understand it."

Key Capabilities of the AVATAi Platform:

* Hyper-Realistic AI 3D Avatars & Custom LLMs: These 3D avatars serve as digital brand ambassadors, trained securely on a company's private documentation to ensure consistent, on-brand, expert-level communication.

* Customizable 3D Avatars with Real Voice Cloning: The platform enables organizations to create 3D avatars using the actual voice of a person of their choosing whether it's the CEO, Head of Sales, or product expert through advanced voice cloning technology. This delivers an unmatched level of personalization and authenticity in every interaction.

* Guided, Interactive Narratives: The 3D avatars dynamically tailor the presentation experience in real-time based on user profiles and inputs, keeping content relevant and engaging.

Persistent Expert Q&A: Once the guided narrative ends, the 3D avatar remains active for deep-dive discussions, turning the presentation into a living, searchable knowledge hub.

Live Data Integration: The 3D avatars are connected to real-time enterprise systems, allowing them to present and analyze up-to-the-minute data and metrics.

Enterprise Use Cases:

The AVATAi platform is purpose-built for sales enablement, complex product training, and customer onboarding. It reduces the burden on sales and support teams, accelerates learning for new hires, and provides customers with a scalable, always-available expert resource.

By combining real voice cloning, hyper-realistic 3D avatars, and domain-trained intelligence, AVATAi redefines what it means to deliver and preserve expert knowledge transforming every presentation into a living, intelligent asset.

Experience AVATAi at Ai4 2025

Visit Booth K-16 at Ai4 Las Vegas 2025 for live demos. For API access, partnerships, or inquiries, contact:

* Website: https://avatai.my/

About AVATAi

* AVATAi is redefining enterprise communication with its proprietary, cloud-based AI 3D avatar platform. Designed for seamless B2B deployment, AVATAi enables organizations to generate hyper-realistic, fully animatable 3D avatars from a single 2D imagedirectly from a smartphone.

* Built with API-first architecture, AVATAi easily integrates into enterprise workflows, learning management systems (LMS), CRM tools, and custom applications. Its powerful APIs allow businesses to automate 3D avatar creation, embed interactive AI 3D avatars into digital touchpoints, and deliver consistent, branded experiences across channels.

* Unlike traditional studio-based avatar solutions, AVATAi delivers studio-quality output without expensive equipment or manual interventionmaking scalable AI powered digital 3D avatar technology accessible to sales, training, onboarding, and support teams across industries.

