AVG Logistics Launches Rail-Based Liquid Logistics Venture to Boost Safe Chemical Transportation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: AVG Logistics Limited has announced the inauguration of a new and strategically important business vertical in line with its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship- The launch of transportation of liquid logistics using high-grade ISO, designed strictly adhering global safety and quality standards with first customer Chemplast Sanmar Limited.

The newly launched liquid cargo transportationvertical is structured to transport bulk liquid chemicals efficiently and safely across key industrial corridors. Each train is designed to Carry 96 ISO tank containers having carrying capacity~3100 tons pertrip generating expected annual revenue ~ Rs. 22-24 crore Annually, reflecting strong demand and the commercial viability of AVG Logistics' entry into this high-growth segment.

This initiative reinforces AVG Logistics' commitment to build an integrated liquid transportation ecosystem, catering to the evolving requirements of the chemical and allied industries. The train will complement the company's ISO tankers fleet which have been recently imported, enabling seamless first-mile, long-haul rail movement, and last-mile delivery, while ensuring strict adherence to safety and regulatory standards. Company has been collaborated with Central Warehousing Corporation for long term lease of its Flatbed Train.

The entry of AVG Logistics into the Liquid Logistics segment represents a new and strategic venture for the company, aimed at addressing the growing market demand for reliable, scalable, and compliant liquid transportation solutions. By leveraging rail logistics, the company seeks to offer customers cost-efficient, environmentally sustainable, and time-bound movement of liquid cargo.

Over the years, the Company has successfully operated van parcel and freight services on multiple routes across India under long-term lease arrangements. With this launch, Company is now expanding its operations into liquid and bulk chemical transportation, where safety, precision, and asset quality are paramount.

This rail-based solution significantly reduces transit time, enhances cargo integrity, and minimizes handling risks, offering customers a reliable alternative to conventional road-based liquid transport.

The launch also aligns with AVG Logistics' focus on sustainability and operational efficiency. Rail-led liquid transportation enables lower carbon emissions per ton-kilometer, reduced congestion, and optimized fuel consumption. By integrating rail with its ISO tank Container fleet, the company is creating a scalable and environmentally responsible logistics model for bulk liquid movement.

Looking ahead, AVG Logistics plans to progressively expand its liquid logistics train operations based on customer demand and corridor viability. The company remains committed to investing in specialized assets, and compliance frameworks to support India's growing chemical, pharmaceutical, and industrial liquid export ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive multimodal logistics partner. By investing in cleaner transportation modes and advanced equipment, we reaffirm our pledge to build smarter supply chains for tomorrow's world.

