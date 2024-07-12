AVG Logistics Secures 60 Crore UPSRTC Tender as Authorized Partner for Express Parcel Services

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: AVG Logistics Limited, a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the tender as the authorized partner for Express parcel services by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This significant achievement underscores AVG's commitment to excellence and its expanding role in the Express Parcel delivery segment.

The award of this tender marks a strategic partnership between AVG and UPSRTC, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reach of Express parcel delivery services. As the authorized partner, AVG will be responsible for managing and optimizing Express parcel operations, ensuring sustainable, timely and reliable delivery for customers across the designated regions in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, one of India's largest and most populous states, presents a unique set of logistical challenges. AVG aims to address these with its efficient delivery network through partnering with UPSRTC, and customer-centric approach. The launch of AVG's services in this region will not only streamline the process of Express parcel delivery but also contribute significantly to the state's economic growth by enabling smoother and faster movement of goods, potentially boosting the state's GDP by [estimated percentage].

In a significant move to bolster its service capabilities, AVG has secured space in 9,000 UPSRTC buses for Express parcel delivery services and expecting the lifetime revenue of Rs. 60 Crore over a period of 5 years. This collaboration with UPSRTC will enable AVG to leverage the extensive bus network for efficient and wide-reaching Express parcel distribution, covering urban and rural areas in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This award reinforces AVG's position as a leader in the logistics industry and provides a solid foundation for sustained growth and profitability. AVG with a mission to provide reliable, fast, and cost-effective delivery solutions, is set to transform the logistics landscape of the state.

Commenting on performance, Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are honoured to have been selected by UPSRTC as their authorized agent for courier parcel services. This collaboration aligns with our strategic goal of expanding our service portfolio and strengthening our presence in the logistics sector.

The partnership with UPSRTC marks a significant milestone for company as it continues to grow and diversify its service offerings. As an authorized agent, we will play a crucial role in optimizing the efficiency and reach of UPSRTC's courier parcel services, contributing to the overall enhancement of the logistics infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

We are dedicated to providing exceptional service and look forward to a successful partnership with UPSRTC. Our commitment to honesty, responsibility, and customer dedication sets us apart in the competitive landscape. We remain dedicated to innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor