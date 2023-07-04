Avi Vatsa, President of Youth for Human Rights India, Wins Best Human Rights NGO Award at APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), July 4: Avi Vatsa, the dynamic and visionary President of Youth for Human Rights India, was honored with the prestigious Best Human Rights NGO Award at the APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023, held on March 23 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The awards ceremony brought together esteemed leaders from the healthcare, education, business, and non-profit sectors under one roof.

The Chief Guests and Guests of Honour for the ceremony included prominent government officials and ministers, such as Shri Prakash Javadekar, former Union Cabinet Minister of the Government of India and presently a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Ms. M C Mary Kom, renowned Indian amateur boxer and former Member of Parliament. The presence of distinguished personalities like Shri Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, National BJP Spokesperson, and Shri Thakur Raghuraj Singh, Minister of Labour and Employment of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, added further eminence to the event. Also present were Shri Virendra Sachdeva, President of BJP Delhi State, Shri Adesh Gupta, former President of BJP Delhi State and former Mayor of North Delhi, and Shri JaiPrakash Nishad, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

Avi Vatsa, known as one of the youngest human rights activists in India, has made significant contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights since the age of 13. Starting as a dedicated volunteer for Youth for Human Rights International, Avi Vatsa has risen to become the esteemed President of the Indian Chapter. With an impressive experience spanning over 14 years, he has successfully educated and empowered over 3 crore youth on the importance of human rights.

Youth for Human Rights is the largest youth-run human rights education organization in the world, with active chapters in over 150 countries. In India alone, the organization boasts a strong presence with over 20,000 volunteers spread across 22 states. Through their impactful initiatives, they have been instrumental in creating awareness and fostering a deep understanding of human rights among the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the United States, emphasized the crucial link between human rights and democracy when he stated, “If there are no human rights, it’s not a democracy.” Youth for Human Rights India, under the exemplary leadership of Avi Vatsa, is working tirelessly to turn this vision into a reality in our nation. By safeguarding human rights, they are actively contributing to the preservation and strengthening of democracy.

Avi Vatsa’s exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to human rights have earned him this well-deserved recognition. His visionary leadership and tireless efforts have empowered thousands of young individuals to become catalysts for change, promoting the values of justice, equality, and dignity.

We congratulate Avi Vatsa and Youth for Human Rights India on this remarkable achievement and applaud their relentless pursuit of human rights education in India.

