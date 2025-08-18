Avicenna International Medical University - A Leading Choice for Indian Medical Aspirants

VMPL

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 18: Avicenna International Medical University (AIMU) has emerged as one of the most trusted destinations for medical education, especially for Indian students, by offering globally recognized programs and maintaining strict compliance with international and Indian medical education standards.

As per the official records of the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS), AIMU offers multiple programs including the 5-Year MBBS/MD Program (Qualification: Doctor of Medicine) with English as the primary language of instruction. The curriculum is up-to-date, with the latest revision in 2025, and the program duration is 5.5 years including internship.

Key Highlights from WDOMS Listing:

* Eligibility: Citizens of India are eligible for enrollment.

* Language of Instruction: English.

* Prerequisite: Completion of secondary education.

* Global Opportunities: Graduates who complete the full program with internship are eligible to work in Kyrgyzstan as general practitioners.

* Clinical Training: Indian students receive clinical exposure aligned with their academic requirements.

Most importantly, Avicenna International Medical University is the first university in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to be officially listed on the WHO-recognized WDOMS website with a clear mention of adherence to the 2021 NMC Gazette. This ensures that the university's MBBS/MD programs meet the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) 2021 guidelines set by India's National Medical Commission (NMC), making it a safe and transparent choice for Indian students aspiring to become doctors.

With its modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and strong international collaborations, AIMU continues to set benchmarks in medical education, attracting students from multiple countries while maintaining a strong commitment to academic excellence and professional ethics.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor