Avimee Herbal Launches: Family-Led Ayurvedic Haircare Brand Built on Tradition, Trust, and a 79-Year-Old Visionary's Wisdom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: In a personal care market dominated by fast trends and short-term fixes, Avimee Herbal offers a rare alternative: a family-led Ayurvedic brand built from a deeply personal experience. When 79-year-old R K Choudhary, affectionately known as Nanaji, began developing a hair oil at home to help his daughter recover from post-COVID hair loss, he was joined by his granddaughter in refining the remedy. Together, three generations transformed that simple act of care into something more meaningful. Focused entirely on hair health and developed in-house, Avimee Herbal is now trusted by over one million people across India.

"We never set out to start a business. This began at home, for someone we love," said Siddhant Agarwal, Managing Director and co-founder of Avimee Herbal. "When we saw how many others were quietly struggling with the same issue, we knew it was time to share it. Hair loss is not just about looks. It can change how people see themselves and how confident they feel every day. That's what we're helping people rebuild. Our customers don't just buy a product; they share it with their families. That kind of trust cannot be bought. That's why we remain family-led and focused on solving real problems, not chasing trends."

What began in the family kitchen as a homemade oil soon found its way to people across the country. After seeing real results within their own circle, the family shared the formula online. The response was immediate and overwhelming. Word of mouth spread, not through advertising, but through people who felt heard, helped, and healed. That quiet momentum turned into a fast-growing brandone built on trust, not trends.

India's haircare market is estimated to cross Rs50,000 crore by 2027, but much of it is dominated by legacy products or cosmetic-led brands that offer temporary results. Avimee Herbal takes a unique approach, focusing solely on hair and scalp health, utilising natural ingredients, and combining Ayurvedic formulations with dermatological research. This focused approach allows the company to go deeper, not wider. It does not offer skin creams, body lotions, or perfume lines. Instead, every productoils, tonics, and treatmentsis designed to solve a specific hair concern: thinning, breakage, dandruff, premature greying, and more.

All formulas are developed internally through Avimee Life Sciences, the brand's research arm, which also creates proprietary actives to reduce reliance on imported ingredients. This allows Avimee to keep costs fair while maintaining high efficacy.

All of Avimee Herbal's products are made at the brand's own facility in Surata large, green-certified space where most of the work happens under one roof. More than 80 per cent of the ingredients, including key herbal extracts, are prepared in-house. The team follows simple but important sustainable practices like reusing water, turning waste into compost, and cutting down on plastic. By keeping everything close and under their own control, the company can maintain its standards, respond quickly to customers, and grow without compromising quality.

Since its quiet beginnings, Avimee Herbal has reached over 10 lakh customers without any paid celebrity endorsements or heavy ad spending. The brand's growth has been powered by testimonials, user-generated content, and community stories, especially among individuals recovering from health conditions, postpartum changes, or stress-related hair loss.

With nationwide availability launching this quarter, Avimee is expanding both online and into retail stores across key metros and Tier 2 cities. New product lines in development include advanced serums, targeted scalp treatments, and lifestyle support tools focused on internal wellness. The brand is also in discussions with clinical institutions and Ayurvedic research bodies to further validate its formulations and explore potential collaborations.

Avimee Herbal is more than a haircare brand. It is a story of purpose, perseverance, and the people who embody them. From a kitchen remedy made with love to a trusted name in personal care, Avimee stands for what's real: natural ingredients, sustainable choices, and a belief that tradition and science can work together. As it grows, it remains clear about one thing: this will always be a family-led business, built on results, not trends.

