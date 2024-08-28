Avin Agarwal on the Mental Health Benefits of Engaging with Art

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 28: Art has always been an important aspect of human society, providing a unique platform for expressing emotions, thoughts, and experiences. Avin Agarwal, the director of Haldiram's feels that engaging with art is more than just about admiring it; art has a tremendous impact on mental health, acting as a stress buster from the demands of everyday life.

Avin suggests that art serves as a form of meditation, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in the creative process. Working with your imagination, like painting, drawing, or just looking at art, can help clear your thoughts. With all the stress and anxiety in the world today, taking the time to connect with art can be a strong way to find peace and calm.

Boosting Self-Esteem Through Art

One of the best things about making art is that it can help you feel better about yourself. Avin says that creating something real, like a picture or a sculpture, gives you a sense of accomplishment. This feeling of achievement can be especially significant for those who struggle with confidence or self-worth. Making something beautiful, even if it's something easy, can help you remember how creative and capable you are.

Processing Emotions in a Healthy Manner

Art also offers a way to process emotions in a healthy manner. Avin believes that many people find it challenging to express their feelings through words. Art provides an alternative outlet, allowing emotions to be conveyed through colours and shapes. This form of expression can be particularly helpful for those dealing with complex emotions, as it provides a safe space to understand feelings that may be difficult to articulate.

Enhancing Mindfulness with Art

Creating art can enhance mindfulness. Avin points out that those who are engaged in a creative endeavour are totally present in the moment. Being mindful not only lowers stress but also helps you concentrate better. The energy that people put into their art can transcend them to a place where time seems to stop and their problems disappear.

Fostering Social Connections Through Art

Another aspect that Avin highlights is how art can bring people together. Whether through collaborative projects or simply sharing one's work with others, art has the power to unite people. This sense of community can be very good for mental health because it gives people support and a sense of belonging. Taking part in group art activities or going to art shows can help you meet people who share your interests, which can boost the good effects of art on your mental health even more.

Inspiration and Positive Change

Finally, Avin believes that art can inspire positive change. By engaging with thought-provoking art, individuals can gain new perspectives on life and their personal challenges. This inspiration can lead to personal growth, encouraging individuals to make positive changes in their lives or to view their circumstances in a more optimistic light.

Whether through creating or simply appreciating, Avin emphasises that art offers a unique and powerful way to connect with oneself and others, providing a much-needed balance in today's hectic world.

