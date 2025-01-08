Avinya Startup Mixer 2.0 – Boosting Regional Innovation with SIDBI’s Support

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 08: Avinya Ventures hosted its Startup Mixer 2.0 at The Amore, Surat, reaffirming its role in fostering India's startup ecosystem in association with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The year 2025 is being celebrated as the 10th anniversary of the Startup Mission, with a focus on cultivating a startup culture in Tier II and Tier III cities across India. SIDBI is supporting the Startup India mission by empowering local entrepreneurs through financial support, mentorship, and resources tailored to their unique challenges. Its efforts include launching various programs and partnerships to improve access to funding and foster innovation in these regions, ultimately driving economic growth and job creation. The mission reflects SIDBI’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem across all tiers of cities in India.

The event opened with a keynote address by Satya Prakash Singh, Chief General Manager of SIDBI’s Venture Finance and Investment Vertical, who elaborated on SIDBI's pivotal role in the Indian startup journey. He highlighted key initiatives such as the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), which has been instrumental in mobilizing venture capital, and SIDBI’s efforts to empower startups in smaller cities through funding, mentorship, and policy advocacy.

Avinya Ventures, known for its commitment to enabling entrepreneurial growth, curated a day of knowledge-sharing and collaboration that emphasized the untapped potential of startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With a focus on creating regional awareness, the event provided an inclusive platform for entrepreneurs to connect with investors and industry leaders, aligning with Avinya's vision of empowering startups from diverse geographies.

The event followed a dynamic panel discussion on “Startup Journey from 0 to 1 and 1 to 100,” led by Gaurav VK Singhvi, Managing Partner of Avinya Ventures, and Nikhil Vohra, Founder & CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures. They shared actionable insights on scaling businesses, navigating operational challenges, and achieving product-market fit in a competitive landscape.

Promising startups presented their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, gaining invaluable feedback and exploring funding opportunities.

Nitin Nayar, Managing Partner at Filter Capital, delivered an engaging session on “What Investors really want in a startup fairytale?” He mainly emphasized importance of founder, addressable market and product market fit.

A central theme of the event was the focus on regional entrepreneurship, shining a spotlight on startups from Surat. Avinya Ventures emphasized the need to create a level playing field for startups across the country, bridging the gap between metropolitan and regional ecosystems. Ajay Agrawal, MD of Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd. graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

Ravi Kishore, Deputy General Manager of SIDBI, also attended the event and shared closing remarks that underscored SIDBI’s ongoing commitment to supporting startups. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to create an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

The event concluded with a networking lunch that fostered meaningful connections among entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors. These interactions paved the way for future collaborations, creating fertile ground for innovation and growth.

Through events like Startup Mixer 2.0, Avinya Ventures continues to be a cornerstone of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By aligning and partnering with SIDBI's Mission and supporting regional startups, Avinya Ventures is actively shaping the future of innovation in India.

About Avinya Ventures

Avinya Ventures is a leading early stage venture capital firm dedicated to empowering startups with funding, mentorship, and strategic support. With a strong focus on regional inclusion and innovation-driven solutions, Avinya Ventures remains a catalyst for growth in India's startup landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor