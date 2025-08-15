Avinya'26: Third edition of energy startup challenge announced

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced Avinya'26, the third edition of the Energy Startup Challenge, on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.

The initiative seeks innovative solutions across the entire energy value chain, including hydrocarbons, biofuels, hydrogen, renewables, and green technologies.

According to the government, Avinya'26 is part of their efforts to encourage startups and strengthen the country's energy sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework.

The program invites applications from startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators working on energy-related technologies and processes.

Cash prizes worth over Rs 5 lakh have been earmarked, along with special incentives. Winning ideas will be presented at India Energy Week 2026, besides the winners getting mentoring and networking access to industry leaders for guidance and collaboration.

The winners will may get opportunity to work on proof-of-concept and pilot-level projects.

"Cash awards, funding opportunities and a spotlight at #IndiaEnergyWeek2026 await the brightest solutions. If you have an idea to propel India's energy future? Join the mission today," Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri wrote on X, as he announced Avinya'26.

The winner in the previous edition, Avinya'25, was UrjanovaC Pvt Ltd. The runners up were Breathe ESG Private Limited, AgriVijay, Apeiro Energy and UGreen Technology.

