Avirata and AFL Announce a Joint Venture 'AVIRATA AFL Connectivity Systems Limited' in India to Transform Data Centre Connectivity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Avirata Defence Systems (ADS) and AFL are pleased to announce the official launch of their joint venture in India, A2CS (AVIRATA AFL Connectivity Systems Limited), marking a significant milestone in their long-standing partnership. This strategic collaboration combines ADS's deep execution capabilities and localization expertise with AFL's global leadership in fiber optic connectivity and structured cabling technologies to address the fast-evolving needs of the data centre industry.

Headquartered in Bangalore, the joint venture is focused on delivering high-performance, scalable, and sustainable connectivity infrastructure for hyperscalers, enterprise customers, and colocation providers. With an integrated manufacturing facility, engineering expertise, and a customer-centric delivery model, the JV is well-positioned to serve not only the Indian market but also support global customers and opportunities.

"This partnership is a natural extension of the trust and synergies built over the years," said Tony Dunstan, President Australia & New Zealand, AFL. "India is a strategic market, and with this JV, we are well-positioned to address the surging demand for future-ready data centre infrastructure. We are confident that JV will provide excellent value proposition not only in India but also can be leveraged for global requirements."

"The launch of this JV represents a bold step forward in our growth journey," said H.G.Chandrashekar, Chairman & Managing Director, ADS. "Together with AFL, we are not only expanding capacity - we are building a platform that integrates world-class technology with deep localization. ADS brings the ability to execute at scale, leveraging our experience in local manufacturing, supply chain agility, and regulatory alignment. This collaboration uniquely positions us to serve the growing needs of the Indian market and create meaningful impact for global customers and opportunities."

The launch event, held at the A2CS' state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore, was attended by senior leadership from both companies, along with key customers, partners, and industry stakeholders.

Avirata Defence Systems (ADS), a SASMOS company, is a leading provider of advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for mission-critical systems across aerospace, defence, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, localization, and global quality standards, ADS is committed to enabling world-class manufacturing capabilities from India to the world.

AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan, is an international leader in providing end-to-end solutions in fiber optic products, engineering, and services for communications networks. Headquartered in Duncan, South Carolina (USA), AFL's solutions span across data centres, enterprise networks, electric utilities, OEMs, and more - delivering innovation that connects and empowers.

