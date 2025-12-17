Avitree Strengthens India's Movement Culture Through Community Fitness Initiatives Across Three Cities

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: As India witnesses a renewed interest in everyday fitness and cleaner mobility, Avitree - a young mobility brand founded in 2022- has been working at the intersection of both. Over the past few months, the brand has partnered with large-scale community events in Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, reinforcing the culture of movement across urban India. While cycling remains a strong entry point, Avitree's larger vision is to bring together communities across sports, including running, cricket and everyday fitness, building a shared culture of movement and participation.

Cycling participation in India has risen steadily since 2020, with 67 per cent of urban Indians now reporting they ride at least once a wee,k according to global Ipsos data. This makes India the most frequent cycling nation among 28 countries surveyed. The bicycle market, valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2024, is projected to more than double by 2030, driven by short-distance commutes, rising fuel costs and a growing awareness of fitness and sustainability. As more Indian cities struggle with congestion and sedentary lifestyles, cycling and active mobility are becoming part of a broader lifestyle shift. It is into this evolving landscape that Avitree has been making deliberate interventions.

Speaking on Avitree's growing involvement in community fitness, Abheenandan Bhansali, Founder, Avitree and Managing Partner, Bhansali Bizgrow LLP. says, "At Avitree, we have always believed that movement brings people together in ways that words sometimes cannot. When a child receives a cycle or when communities ride side by side, you see confidence forming and opportunities opening. Our goal is to support that journey with sincerity. The donations in Kolkata and Mumbai were not acts of charity. They were acts of belief in young riders who deserve every chance to grow. These events strengthen our conviction that fitness becomes more impactful when it is powered by a sense of community."

Kolkata set the tone through the Fit India Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, organised by Loha Foundation and supported by Coal India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI RC Kolkata) and the Fit India Movement. With over 4,000 participants, it was the largest cycling event in Eastern India this year, bringing together seasoned riders, families, first-timers and schoolchildren in a single energetic sweep. Tennis legend Leander Paes, present as a chief guest, noted, "It's inspiring to see so many people come together for a cause that promotes fitness, sustainability and community... every pedal counts towards building a healthier and greener future."

The participation validated a wider trend; more Indians are seeking accessible fitness routines that fit into the rhythm of city life. Avitree supported winners and young riders by gifting 50 bicycles, widening access for those who might not otherwise have had the means to ride regularly.

Mumbai added depth to the movement with the Ride to Mpower Cyclothon 2025, organised by Loha Foundation in association with IPS Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Force One. Organiser insights emphasised inclusivity, encouraging riders across ages and fitness levels to view cycling as a tool for emotional resilience.

Avitree donated 102 bicycles, shared between race winners and children from orphanages identified by the Department of Women and Child Development. For many of these children, the cycles represented independence, mobility and a sense of agency.

In Pune, the Pune International Marathon Expo and the SPJ Run Pune initiative brought together runners, families and active-lifestyle communities. Avitree, an associate sponsor, gifted 15 bicycles to selected participants across three categories designed to encourage participation at every level: Run to Reboot, Run to Transform and Run to Conquer. The message of the event was clear: Run today. Ride tomorrow. Keep moving.

Avitree's vision aligns with a national shift toward short-distance cycling, hybrid commutes and low-impact fitness behaviours. While cycling and running remain key entry points, the brand's engagement with sport extends beyond these formats. Earlier this year in Ahilyanagar, Avitree fielded its own cricket team at the Vijata Tournament, reflecting its belief that community sport in all forms plays a vital role in building healthier habits and stronger local connections.

Cyclothons are no longer just weekend events; they are becoming entry points that help people rediscover movement.

- They lower the barrier to fitness

- They introduce cycling as a practical everyday habit.

- They encourage families and communities to participate together.

- They create visibility for active mobility in cities dominated by traffic.

- They offer children a chance to incorporate movement early in life.

By supporting these events, Avitree is not just building brand awareness. It is actively shaping a culture where movement feels accessible, familiar and inclusive.

As India prepares for massive growth in fitness and clean mobility over the next decade, brands committed to participation and accessibility will shape the culture around it. Avitree's approach of pairing product innovation with community engagement positions it as one of the young Indian companies nudging the country in that direction.

Across Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, one message echoed through thousands of riders, families, volunteers and children: movement is not a privilege. It belongs to everyone.

And Avitree's work this season reminds us that sometimes, all it takes to start a change is a cycle, a community and the confidence to begin.

About Avitree

Founded in 2022, Avitree is an Indian mobility brand focused on premium bicycles, fitness products and upcoming e-mobility, sports solutions for today's active and sustainability-driven consumers. The company aims to build a global sports ecosystem & build a community that connects mobility, performance and lifestyle, sports driven by innovation and a strong commitment to rider experience.

For more information, please visit: www.avitreeworld.com

